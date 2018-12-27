(1 of ) You jumped from a rope swing at Hacienda Bridge near Guerneville. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1965)
(2 of ) You were sent home from school for wearing a skirt that was considered too short. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1961)
(3 of ) You jumped from the diving boards at the Flamingo Hotel pool. Or, as
Alice Nihil writes, you got scared and climbed back down the ladder. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) You went exploring at the Sonoma County Fair. (SONOMA COUNTY FAIR, 1960)
(5 of ) You were born (or had tonsils removed) at Santa Rosa General Hospital. (File: Don Meacham, 1962)
(6 of ) You saw movies at The Redwood Drive-in. (Press Democrat file, 1984)
(7 of ) The Carnegie Library on First Street in Sonoma was your library. Today it houses the Sonoma Valley Visitor's Center. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1960s)
(8 of ) You went fishing for crawdads at Doyle Community Park. (FILE: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat, 2017)
(9 of ) You ended a meal with ice cream at the Pine Cone Restaurant at 162 North Main Street in Sebastopol. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(10 of ) Unidentified Sebastopol-area schoolchildren in 1968. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) You went cruising on 4th Street in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) You remember the magnitude 5.6 and 5.7 earthquakes that shook Sonoma County in 1969. (File photo)
(13 of ) You remember great times at Sebastiani Theater, when it managed to not be closed. "Sometimes we sat in the lodge and necked and other times we watched the bats that used to fly around," one reader shared. "The floors were sticky and the place smelled....."
(14 of ) You remember having your first after-school job, perhaps at a grocery store like this Big Boy Market in Santa Rosa. (Sonoma County Library Archive, 1960)
(15 of ) You remember having a really amazing teacher, or a few, like this one at St. Vincent's School in Petaluma. One reader shared, "We were lucky to have Mrs. Schuerman as our PE teacher, because in the '60's there were no intramural sports for girls. Thanks to Mrs. Schuerman and her husband, and a few other parents who drove us, we were able to travel to other towns and have games against other schools where Mrs. S had teacher friends."
(16 of ) You remember going to the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival — or, in Dede Perkins' case, win it in 1964. "I had so much fun presiding over the festival that year!" she said.
(17 of ) You remember hiking down into Matanzas Creek, perhaps as a short cut to get to school. (Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) You remember how bad the fires were in 1964. Here, a crew works on fighting the Valley of the Moon fire near Golden Bear Lodge in Glen Ellen on Sept. 21, 1964. (Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) You remember going to Bodega Bay and having clam chowder at the old Tides Restaurant. (Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) You remember Townsend's Candy Shop, with their specialty sodas like the "suicide" or the "cherry phosphate," or the best root beer you've ever tasted. Don't forget filling up a bag of candy to take home, too. (Press Democrat archive)
(21 of ) You remember going to the Roseland shoe mart for new school shoes, which came wrapped with a string around the box. (Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) You remember hanging out at Coddingtown, or even remember it being graded and built. (Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) You remember roller skating and birthday parties at the Santa Rosa Roller Palace. (Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) You remember the metal merry-go-round, swings and tall slide (that burned your butt on hot summer days) at Doyle Park. (Sonoma County Library)