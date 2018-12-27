s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

10 New Year’s Eve parties in Sonoma County to ring in the new year

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 27, 2018, 9:01AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

All right, you made it through Christmas, and now the end of the year comes speeding straight toward you. With all the shopping, and hosting friends and family, who had time to make New Year’s Eve plans?

If you did, good for you. If you didn’t, here’s quick recap of 10 out-of-the-ordinary New Year’s celebrations. There’s no way to rank such different events, and of course they’re all on Monday, Dec. 31, so they’re presented roughly in chronological order according to starting time.

1. “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!”

You don’t have to leave the kids out the fun, and you don’t have to keep them up late, either. At the Charles Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, the party runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and includes Up-Down and Baby Balloon drops at noon. Kids can toast the new year — with root beer — at noon and 3 p.m. Museum admission: $5-$12, free for ages 3 and younger. 707-579-4452, schulzmsueum.org

2. New Year’s Eve Gala Concert

The annual gala concert at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum has become a beloved local tradition among those who like to make classical music and a elegant atmosphere part of their special evening. To mark the event’s 10th anniversary, its creator and coordinator, pianist Elizabeth Walter — working with the Skyhill Cultural Alliance and the Petaluma Museum Association — has lined up violin virtuoso and Sonoma native Nigel Armstrong. Walter also will perform, and the concert will feature San Francisco Symphony violinist Yen Chu, cellist Shu-Yi Pai and violist Nancy Severance. 6-8 p.m. 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. $50 until Dec. 21 and $60 after that. Admission includes complimentary wine and cheese. Wine, champagne and chocolates will be available. 707-778-4398, 2018nyegalaconcert.brownpapertickets.com

3. Night in Vienna

The high-class approach to New Year’s Eve in Petaluma continues with a gourmet dinner and dancing to Strauss Waltzes performed by a live orchestra, a benefit for the Skyhill Cultural Alliance, starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave., Petaluma. $150. brownpapertickets.com/event/3819802

4. Mischief Masquerade

Produced by Santa Rosa impresario Jake Ward, who will double as the evening’s emcee, the fourth annual event will feature national, regional and local live performers from 8 to 10 p.m., followed by dancing and dj music until 2 a.m., at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Performers include slam poet Jamie DeWolf, burlesque clown Lydia Witts, burlesque comedian Wonder Dave, sideshow stunt artist Max Madame, fire dancer Afina Flint and many more. Featured local DJs include Rob Cervantes and Ari Poppers. $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Age 21 and older only. mischiefmasquerade.brownpapertickets.com

5. New Year’s Eve Party

The Pulsators, longtime local favorites, welcome guest stars Sarah Baker, Andre DeChannes of The THUGZ and Danny Sorentino and Rob Ruiz of The Sorentinos. The music will be lively, and Johnny Campbell of The Pulsators warns, “Dancin’ shoes highly recommended!” 8:30 p.m. Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. $25 in advance; $30 day of show. The show benefits the Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County. redwoodcafe.com

6. New Year’s Eve Spirit Ball

You can count on Royal Jelly Jive, fronted by Sonoma singer Lauren Bjelde — who got the crowd charged up when they opened the first Sonoma Harvest Music Festival in Glen Ellen last September — to lend some spirit to this masquerade ball. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. $59-$89. 707-880-2300, jamcellarsballroom.com

Most Popular Stories
Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays
Petaluma man’s family disputes police account that he charged officers, injuring them
Volunteer-powered Arts Center opens new show
Top 10 Books: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, new ‘Dog Man’ tale on the list
Theater Review: ‘Love Linda’ at Cinnabar

7. MNE NYE

Monday Night Edutainment, the dj event billed as the longest-running party in the North Bay, presents a special night with host DJ Jaques of the WBLK Dancehall Massive. Doors open at 9 p.m. Monday. HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. $20 limited presale. Age 21 and older. wl.seetickets.us/HopMonkSebastopol

8. ‘Love, Linda’

The special New Year’s Eve performance of the Cinnabar Theater’s current one-woman show, starring Maureen McVerry and featuring the songs of Cole Porter, 9 p.m. Monday. The evening includes a glamorous garb constest, Parisian desserts and

champagne. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Show runs through Jan. 13. $75. And if you can’t make it on New Year’s Even, the show runs through Jan. 13. 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org

9. NYE 2019

It hardly feels like New Year’s at all without Bay Area favoraties Tommy Castro and the Painkillers playing live somehwere. This year they play at 9 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. $40-$85. mystictheatre.com

10. New Year’s Eve at the Union Hotel

Two blues legends, singer Nick Gravenites and guitarist Harvey Mandel, head up a band of seasoned Sonoma County musicians, including Volker Strifler, Gary Silva, Ruben Valtierra, Paul Olguin and Stever Barbieri. It starts at 9:30 p.m. at the Union Hotel, 3731 Main St., Occidental. $25. 707-874-3555, unionhoteloccidental.com

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

Most Popular Stories
Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays
Petaluma man’s family disputes police account that he charged officers, injuring them
20 things people who grew up in 1960s Sonoma County will remember
Carpool decals set to expire for hundreds of thousands of California drivers with clean-air vehicles
Where to dine this New Year's Eve
Theater Review: ‘Love Linda’ at Cinnabar
Photos: Here’s what a Swedish Julbord looks like in Petaluma
10 New Year’s Eve parties in Sonoma County to ring in the new year