10 New Year’s Eve parties in Sonoma County to ring in the new year

All right, you made it through Christmas, and now the end of the year comes speeding straight toward you. With all the shopping, and hosting friends and family, who had time to make New Year’s Eve plans?

If you did, good for you. If you didn’t, here’s quick recap of 10 out-of-the-ordinary New Year’s celebrations. There’s no way to rank such different events, and of course they’re all on Monday, Dec. 31, so they’re presented roughly in chronological order according to starting time.

1. “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!”

You don’t have to leave the kids out the fun, and you don’t have to keep them up late, either. At the Charles Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, the party runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and includes Up-Down and Baby Balloon drops at noon. Kids can toast the new year — with root beer — at noon and 3 p.m. Museum admission: $5-$12, free for ages 3 and younger. 707-579-4452, schulzmsueum.org

2. New Year’s Eve Gala Concert

The annual gala concert at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum has become a beloved local tradition among those who like to make classical music and a elegant atmosphere part of their special evening. To mark the event’s 10th anniversary, its creator and coordinator, pianist Elizabeth Walter — working with the Skyhill Cultural Alliance and the Petaluma Museum Association — has lined up violin virtuoso and Sonoma native Nigel Armstrong. Walter also will perform, and the concert will feature San Francisco Symphony violinist Yen Chu, cellist Shu-Yi Pai and violist Nancy Severance. 6-8 p.m. 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. $50 until Dec. 21 and $60 after that. Admission includes complimentary wine and cheese. Wine, champagne and chocolates will be available. 707-778-4398, 2018nyegalaconcert.brownpapertickets.com

3. Night in Vienna

The high-class approach to New Year’s Eve in Petaluma continues with a gourmet dinner and dancing to Strauss Waltzes performed by a live orchestra, a benefit for the Skyhill Cultural Alliance, starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave., Petaluma. $150. brownpapertickets.com/event/3819802

4. Mischief Masquerade

Produced by Santa Rosa impresario Jake Ward, who will double as the evening’s emcee, the fourth annual event will feature national, regional and local live performers from 8 to 10 p.m., followed by dancing and dj music until 2 a.m., at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Performers include slam poet Jamie DeWolf, burlesque clown Lydia Witts, burlesque comedian Wonder Dave, sideshow stunt artist Max Madame, fire dancer Afina Flint and many more. Featured local DJs include Rob Cervantes and Ari Poppers. $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Age 21 and older only. mischiefmasquerade.brownpapertickets.com

5. New Year’s Eve Party

The Pulsators, longtime local favorites, welcome guest stars Sarah Baker, Andre DeChannes of The THUGZ and Danny Sorentino and Rob Ruiz of The Sorentinos. The music will be lively, and Johnny Campbell of The Pulsators warns, “Dancin’ shoes highly recommended!” 8:30 p.m. Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. $25 in advance; $30 day of show. The show benefits the Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County. redwoodcafe.com

6. New Year’s Eve Spirit Ball

You can count on Royal Jelly Jive, fronted by Sonoma singer Lauren Bjelde — who got the crowd charged up when they opened the first Sonoma Harvest Music Festival in Glen Ellen last September — to lend some spirit to this masquerade ball. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. JaM Cellars Ballroom, upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. $59-$89. 707-880-2300, jamcellarsballroom.com