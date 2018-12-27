The holiday season may be about selfless giving, but what is often overlooked is the mountain of trash that overwhelms landfills after gifts are opened, the Christmas tree is taken down and decorations are packed away for next year.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, U.S. households accumulate over 1one million tons of waste, mainly cardboard, wrapping paper and excess food. In California, a quarter of the trash during the holiday period comes from gift packaging alone.

In Sonoma County, residents can help alleviate the burden on landfills and be environmentally friendly by recycling their Christmas trees. There are a variety of options to do that.

Sonoma Valley Girl Scouts leader Darcy McNairy again has volunteered her scout troop to help pick up and drop off trees at an area recycling center where they are converted into yard mulch. Her troop of 10 girls works with garbage companies to haul trees from local residences, she said. Scheduled tree pickups by the Girl Scout troop are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on three consecutive Saturdays — this Saturday Dec. 29, Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.

“It’s good for them to be seen by the community by helping people out,” McNairy said. “We will pick up trees with or without a donation.”

The parking lot at the Jockey Club in Santa Rosa has space where residents can discard their trees until Jan. 9 and the Sonoma County Waste Management Agency will take them to be recycled.

Other county waste management agency drop-off locations also are accepting trees, up to two of them per resident for free. The Santa Rosa and Sebastopol sites are accepting trees until Jan. 9. The county will take tree recycling drop-offs in Cloverdale, Cotati, Healdsburg, Petaluma and Rohnert Park from residents until Jan. 16, while the Windsor site will accept trees until Feb. 1.

County residents also have the option of having their trees picked up curbside in yard waste containers on regular yard waste collection days. Trees have to be cut into pieces that are shorter than 4 feet and fit inside the container with the lid closed.

Additionally, residents can leave their whole trees up to 6 feet tall, unbagged and without frost, sitting next to their yard waste containers and have them picked up in Cloverdale, Dec. 31 to Jan. 5; Cotati, Jan. 7- to Jan. 11; Healdsburg, Dec. 31 to Jan. 11; Petaluma, Jan. 7- to Jan. 18; Rohnert Park, Jan. 7- to Jan. 18; Santa Rosa, Dec. 31 to Jan. 11; Windsor, Dec. 26 to Dec. 26 to through Dec. 31. Trees over 6 -feet tall have to be cut into shorter pieces. Flocked or frosted trees can’t be recycled, and all lights, ornaments and tinsel must be removed from them.

Finally, there are a host of other volunteer groups besides McNairy’s Girl Scout troop that will be picking up trees from people’s homes for recycling. Residents can call the county waste management agency at 707-565-3333 to get the information needed to have volunteers come for their trees.