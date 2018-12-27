s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Sonoma County seeks help identifying future housing sites

HANNAH BEAUSANG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 27, 2018, 9:07AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Sonoma County officials have issued an unusual plea for the public’s help addressing the housing crisis, asking residents to help identify vacant or underutilized properties that could be rezoned to allow landowners to build future projects.

Officials touted the approach as a way to engage the community in identifying housing solutions after last year’s firestorm wiped out more than 5,300 residences in Sonoma County.

“Housing is an extreme challenge that requires extreme actions,” said Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and building department. “The government can’t just sit back and wait for projects — we need to engage the community as partners in the process.”

Wick described the proactive effort to seek such help from residents as a first for the county. It comes on the heels of a slate of policy changes intended to pave the way for the construction of more homes and denser developments.

“A lot of people may own land that’s either vacant or underutilized and not make the link to the need. We want to close that gap,” Wick said. “There are properties where (people) are wondering why it hasn’t been developed, and we don’t want to leave that as an open question. We want to engage with property owners to see if we can get them to develop it.”

Landowners or residents can go online to submit information about sites in unincorporated areas with water and sewer access that are near jobs, services and transit and that have the capacity for affordable housing, workforce housing or higher-density housing.

“We’ll look at it and see what it’s qualified for under the general plan and zoning,” Wick said. “We’ll use our knowledge to evaluate any constraints and opportunities on the site and then contact the property owners, if it’s not the property owners who contacted us, to see what the interest will be in developing housing.”

If the landowner is willing to develop housing, staff will offer free pre-permit applications and other incentives, like connections with professional groups, Wick said. Permit Sonoma would seek input from the community about any potential sites and conduct necessary environmental review. Any proposed projects would be subject to public hearings before the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.

“This is not to rubber stamp,” Wick said. “We’re trying to better understand the opportunities that are out there when we apply the law and policies that are already in place.”

Supervisors this year loosened restrictions on granny units and created a category for so-called cottage housing, or clusters of smaller units. Other changes allowed for denser developments, simplified standards for multi-family housing and established a new zone for workforce housing while lowering other development hurdles.

Separately, Permit Sonoma staff members have reached out to property owners about developing housing and are continuing to seek out sites, Wick said. He touted as an example the former Estancia Apartments, a Larkfield- Wikiup apartment complex that’s being rebuilt after the fires with a greater number of units and new affordable housing.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore called the engagement effort an innovative way to create much-needed housing and test out new policies.

“For us, making all these changes and being open to making more changes and reaching out to folks is our way of saying ‘We’re going to do whatever we can for our part of being a part of the solution,’ ” said Gore, the board’s outgoing chairman.

Most Popular Stories
Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays
Petaluma man’s family disputes police account that he charged officers, injuring them
Volunteer-powered Arts Center opens new show
Top 10 Books: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, new ‘Dog Man’ tale on the list
Theater Review: ‘Love Linda’ at Cinnabar

Most Popular Stories
Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays
Petaluma man’s family disputes police account that he charged officers, injuring them
20 things people who grew up in 1960s Sonoma County will remember
Carpool decals set to expire for hundreds of thousands of California drivers with clean-air vehicles
Where to dine this New Year's Eve
Theater Review: ‘Love Linda’ at Cinnabar
Photos: Here’s what a Swedish Julbord looks like in Petaluma
10 New Year’s Eve parties in Sonoma County to ring in the new year