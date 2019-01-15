Poultry Producers of Central California set out to build a facility at 323 Petaluma Blvd. S. in 1938, which would become the tallest building in the county at the time. At 11-stories high, the grain elevator and egg production and shipping facility cost $500,000 to construct, according to “Petaluma: A History in Architecture,” written by local resident and historian Katherine Rinehart. PPCC was established in 1920 and helped brand our city’s industrial poultry prowess. The business shuttered in 1964 when the cooperative of farmers behind it went bankrupt. For a few decades, the building sat empty, until Dairymen’s purchased the property in 1982. Today, it still serves regional dairy and chicken farms.
— Argus-Courier staff