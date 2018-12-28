Sara Sass, of Boulevard Barbers on Petaluma Ave., took to social media Thursday to announce that the old-fashioned hair cutting shop in front of Gale’s Central Club will be offering free haircuts to enlisted Coast Guard members until the current government shutdown has ended.
“The Coast Guard is the only military branch who will have to work without pay during the shutdown,” wrote Sass. “This must be especially tough during the holidays, so Boulevard Barbers wants to give back to those who already give so much.”
On the Facebook page “I Love Petaluma,” Sass further stated that the offer will be good on Thursdays as long as necessary, but that arrangements can be made for Coast Guard personnel to have their hair cut other days as well.
“If Thursdays don’t work for any Coast Guard member,” she said, “then we are happy to accommodate on a different day of the week.”
Boulevard Barbers is located at 106A Petaluma Blvd.