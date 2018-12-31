A young woman was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of animal cruelty after she was reported seen kicking and dragging a small dog near the Taco Bell on East Washington Street in Petaluma, officials said.
After receiving a tip from a witness, Police found Micki Jindra, 22, of Petaluma and the small dog in the parking lot of the nearby CVS Pharmacy. Police took Jindra into custody after the witness requested a citizen’s arrest.
Police said the dog, now in the care of Petaluma Animal Control, was expected to be evaluated by a veterinarian. Police reminded the public that animal cruelty is a serious crime and will be investigated fully.