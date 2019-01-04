Federal government shutdown consequences emerge along North Coast

The repercussions of the partial federal government shutdown have begun to emerge along the North Coast as the stalemate between Democratic congressional leaders and President Trump over his insistence on a border wall entered its 12th day on Wednesday.

For example, there’s the air traffic control workers at Charles M. Schulz- Sonoma County Airport still on the job despite no guarantee of getting their next paychecks. The same situation is playing out at the U.S. Coast Guard station at Bodega Bay — those active-duty personnel who haven’t been furloughed. And local winery owners have to put up with a growing backlog on getting federal approval for their new wine labels.

At Point Reyes National Seashore, which is still open with limited services, tourists enjoyed the 71,028-acre park along the Marin County coast on a sunny but chilly day. But the shutdown was on the minds of some.

Emma Weers, a sixth-grader from Three Oaks, Michigan, got a kick out of seeing deer and quail near the visitor center. She took a photo of the quail with her iPhone and sent it home to her sister. “There it is, a little blurry,” she said.

Her mom, however, was a bit piqued that the National Park Service was forced to close its visitor center, suspend guest services and lock the flush toilets.

“It’s inconvenient and ridiculous,” Mary Weers said.

The seashore’s flush toilets were closed at the start of the shutdown on Dec. 22, and most trash containers are now full or overflowing, said John Dell’Osso, a spokesman for the park. Vault toilets at some trailheads and parking lots will remain open until they fill with waste as no pumping service is available, he said.

The primary concern is for the affected workers, said U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, as about 800,000 federal employees across the country have been placed in financial jeopardy if the stalemate isn’t resolved soon. Of that total, about 380,000 are not reporting to work, while 420,000 workers were deemed essential and are working with no guarantee that they will receive their next scheduled paycheck.

“It impacts their family. It impacts their children. It’s impacting them in the holiday season,” Thompson said. “You have people who have to make house payments. People have to make car payments. I had reports of people returning their Christmas presents.”

Trump signaled Wednesday that he was ready for a protracted fight as he told reporters during a Cabinet meeting that the impasse “could be a long time or could be quickly.”

But Thompson placed all the onus on Trump. He said that during a Dec. 11 meeting with incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the president told the two in front of the White House media that “I am proud to shut down the government over border security.”

“He stated this on television news in front of the whole world,” Thompson said.

The federal workers primarily affected in the North Coast are likely to be Coast Guard employees, as the agency employs about 4,000 from Monterey to Bodega Bay, said Brandyn Hill, spokesman for the agency. Besides the Bodega Bay Station, the Coast Guard also operates a training center in Petaluma.

The active-duty members are on the job, Hill said, while 43 civilian employees in California have been furloughed. The agency is under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.