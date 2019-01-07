s
Imagine Dragons, Mumford & Sons, Neil Young among BottleRock Napa Valley headliners

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 7, 2019, 9:15AM
| Updated 11 hours ago.
The seventh annual BottleRock festival will present a mix of top musical acts both old and new, featuring headliners Mumford & Sons, Imagine Dragons, Neil Young and Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Santana and Logic, it was announced Monday.

The music, wine, food and craft brew festival will run May 24-26 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in Napa. Three-day festival passes, priced from $359 to $1,599, go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Single-day passes, with an announcement of those prices expected late Tuesday, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

More than ever, the lineup of more than 80 bands playing six stages is designed to appeal to all ages and a broad variety of audiences, said Dave Graham of BottleRock Presents, which produces the festival.

“We definitely put the emphasis on the rock in BottleRock, with Santana and Gary Clark Jr. We’re also strong on the Latino influence with Santana and Juanes. And Pharrell Williams has produced some of the most well-known songs today,” Graham said.

Williams’ hits include “Beautiful” with Snoop Dogg, “I Just Wanna Love U” with Jay Z and “Wind It Up” with Gwen Stefani. “He’s got hip-hop cred, but he’s loved within every demographic,” Graham said.

Imagine Dragons played the festival in 2015. Its return will be Northern California homecoming of sorts for the band, which includes bassist Ben McKee, who grew up in Forestville and graduated from El Molino High School.

Always aiming to provide something for everyone, the festival’s producers are particularly excited by this year’s mix, Graham explained.

“For example, Imagine Dragons can cater to 12-year-olds, soccer moms and 25- to 30-year-olds, and their music appeals to my age and up. I’m 46. Since they played BottleRock the first time in 2015, they’ve taken off and exploded. In 2017, they came out with ‘Believer,’ ‘Thunder,’ ‘Whatever It Takes’ and ‘Natural.’ We’re glad to have them back,” Graham said.

Another BottleRock coup this year is booking Neil Young, he added. “There are only so many legends left,” he said.

The BottleRock Napa Valley lineup, presented by JaM Cellars, so far includes:

May 24: Imagine Dragons, Logic, OneRepublic, Sylvan Esso, Flogging Molly, Jenny Lewis, AJR, Anderson East, The Dandy Warhols, lovelytheband, Paul Oakenfold (Silent Disco), Alec Benjamin, Neon Trees, Midland, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty, Just Loud, Shannon Shaw, flora cash, Yoke Lore, HalfNoise, The Dip, Harry Hudson, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Valley Queen, Jack West and Forgotten Dreamers.

May 25: Neil Young and Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Cypress Hill, Marian Hill, Sir Sly, Elle King, Chevy Metal, Against Me!, Madison Beer, Pink Sweat$, Shannon & the Clams, The Regrettes, White Panda (Silent Disco), Elley Duhé, Wilderado, Magic City Hippies, Moonalice, We Banjo 3, Slothrust, Jared & The Mill, Royal Jelly Jive, Rebecca Jade & The Cold Fact, The Blue Stones, The Silverado Pickups and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

May 26: Mumford & Sons, Santana, Tash Sultana, Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Citizen Cope, Big Boi, Bishop Briggs, Gang of Youths, Too $hort, Turkuaz, The Crystal Method (Silent Disco), Skylar Grey, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Houses, Con Brio, The Soul Rebels, SHAED, Welles, The Teskey Brothers, Ocean Alley, Sweet Crude, The Dustbowl Revival, Dessa and The Alive.

Last year’s sold-out festival, starring Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse, drew more than 120,000 fans.

One of the festival’s popular attractions is the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. This year’s details will be announced at a later date.

