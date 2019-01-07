Veteran politician David Rabbitt set to helm Sonoma County Board of Supervisors

Veteran politician David Rabbitt will step into his role as chairman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, guiding the county through its second year of recovery and rebuilding after the 2017 fires.

Rabbitt, a former architect and Petaluma city councilman, was elected to the board in 2010 to represent the southern end of the county, including Petaluma, Cotati, Penngrove, Two Rock, part of Rohnert Park and the unincorporated areas south of Sebastopol. He served as the board’s chair in 2013 and 2014, and will be tasked again this year with leading the five-member elected body that oversees the county government and its $1.69 billion budget.

Rabbitt, 58, described his decision-making process as data driven. The Petaluma resident for the past eight years has acted as a resolute fiscal conservative on the board, a theme he underscored when looking forward to the new year.

Rabbitt said balancing the county’s budget, which is projected to see a $12.8 million year-end general fund shortfall by next fiscal year, will be the main policy discussion in 2019. Last year, supervisors were forced for the first time in recent years to dip into reserves to balance the books and earmark millions to deal with the fire recovery. Supervisors froze 56 vacant positions in December as an initial belt-tightening measure.

“Fire recovery is ongoing, and I think what’s true is in the second year out is that we’re not going to get the same (property tax) reimbursement rates and nothing is guaranteed,” he said. “We’re still not back to where we were and, meanwhile, expenses go up.”

Rabbitt said the new year provides an opportunity to evaluate the overall efficiency of the county and its myriad of departments.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to — really looking at how we’re doing things, why we’re doing it that way and is there a better way to do it going forward,” Rabbitt said.

During his tenure, he has focused on pension reform, acting as a trustee of the county’s retirement system.

He also has worked to secure funding for road improvements, holding leadership positions at multiple transit organizations, including the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit and the Sonoma County Transit Authority.

Rabbitt, a father of three adult children, was re-elected to the board after running uncontested this November.

“I love the job,” he said. “It’s fascinating. I love learning, and I have an opportunity to do that each and every day.”

Rabbitt assumes his role as chairman as the county continues to rebuild after losing more than 5,300 homes in the 2017 fires. He credited the county’s staff with devising creative options for new housing developments and said the county can “lead by example” in spurring new growth in other cities.

The county last year set a goal of building 30,000 new homes in the next five years. Rabbitt highlighted opportunities for transit-oriented housing along the SMART corridor.

In December, the Board of Supervisors adopted a broad recovery and resiliency blueprint, outlining priority measures such as creating a more comprehensive alert and warning system and bolstering vegetation management. It will receive quarterly progress reports and discuss early this year funding for a slate of measures.

“It’s about being more proactive than reactive,” Rabbitt said.

The county this year will continue the overhaul of its Department of Fire and Emergency Services, an embattled agency that was further scrutinized over its failure to issue more widespread alerts during the 2017 firestorm. Discussions about consolidating the firefighting agencies splayed across the region and rewriting the rules governing local ambulance service in Sonoma County also will continue.