Rain beat down across Sonoma County much of Sunday, pushing the seasonal rainfall closer to normal levels for this time of year, with more in store later in the week.

At 7 p.m. at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, gauges measured almost 2.5 inches over a 24-hour period, nearing the more than 3 inches predicted in the Santa Rosa area from the active storm front.

Despite falling short of predictions, rain totals steadily increased to 75 percent of the average levels ahead of the midpoint of the traditional wet season.

“There’s still a lot of the rainy season to go, and the rainy season kind of skews to the second half,” said Duane Dykema, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey.

“In mid-January through late-February, there’s still plenty of time to catch up to normal. There should not be too much concern over only 75 percent of normal right now.”

At Bodega Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard reported choppy waters, which created a potentially dangerous situation that prevented boats from launching over the course of the day. Higher wind speeds helped produce taller and faster waves, creating the adverse conditions, Seaman Collin Grant said.

“Not a single boat went out today because of the nasty rain and sideways wind,” he said. “Out on a boat, it can feel like little needles in you.”

Rain flooded some roads around the county Sunday.

Rohnert Park Expressway was closed between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road Sunday night due to flooding. Highway 116 also flooded near Pine View Way in east Petaluma, according to initial CHP reports.

Sonoma County is expected to get a short reprieve from rain Monday, though Cloverdale residents and those near the Sonoma-Mendocino county border may see light showers by the early evening, with increased chances by late Monday overnight and through Wednesday. That should wrap up by no later than Thursday, when yet another system begins to build and is expected to hit the region by Friday night, Dykema said.

“When that one comes in, it looks reasonably strong as well and we’ll get some pretty good rain,” he said. “Longer-range weather models show active weather patterns, and we’re likely to see a period of consistent rain events through at least mid-January.”