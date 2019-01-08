(1 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(2 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a coyote wanders through a "harding grass swards" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(3 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a fox wanders through a "harding grass swards" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(4 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a coyote wanders through a "harding grass swards" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(5 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a coyote wanders through a "Douglas-fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(6 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a fox wanders through a "Douglas-fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(7 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a coyote wanders through a "Douglas-fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October, appearing to have prey. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(8 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a coyote wanders through a "Douglas-fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October, appearing to have prey. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(9 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, two foxes are seen in a "madrone forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(10 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a rabbit pauses in a "mixed oak forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(11 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a skunk wanders in a mixed oak forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(12 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a deer is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(13 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a deer is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(14 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a deer is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(15 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a deer is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(16 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a deer is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(17 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a deer is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(18 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a mountain lion is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(19 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a mountain lion is seen in the "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(20 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a bobcat is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in September. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(21 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a bobcat is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in September. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(22 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a bobcat is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(23 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in October. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(24 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(25 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(26 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(27 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(28 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(29 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(30 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas-fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(31 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas-fir/mixed hardwood forest" area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(32 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas-fir/mixed hardwood forest." (Pepperwood Preserve)
(33 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "harding grass swards area in November. (Pepperwood Preserve)
(34 of ) At Pepperwood Preserve, wildlife cameras are located in different vegetation communities throughout the preserve. Here, a black bear is seen in a "Douglas-fir/mixed hardwood forest/" (Pepperwood Preserve)
(35 of ) Leo from Santa Rosa snapped this photo in December of a yellow rumped warbler perched on a Chinese pistache in his backyard. (Leo Jones)
(36 of ) Leo from Santa Rosa snapped this photo in December of a bluebird perched on a Chinese pistache in his backyard. (Leo Jones)
(37 of ) Santa Rosa resident Sergio captured this image of a deer at the back of Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa. (Sergio Cortes)
(38 of ) Joe from Cloverdale spotted this feral pig spotted on Pine Mountain Road near Cloverdale. (Joe Frankl)
(39 of ) Santa Rosa resident Kitty spotted these wild turkeys on Summerfield Road at Bethards Avenue in Santa Rosa. (Kitty Hughes)
(40 of ) Santa Rosa resident Mary found this family of deer out by the Bodega Marine Lab. (Mary Keefe)
(41 of ) Ron from Oakmont send us this skunky trio that lives under his patio. "How about REALLY local!" he wrote. "This is a screenshot from my trail camera at night so it’s not the best quality." (Ron Hajek)
(42 of ) Oakmont resident Andrea got a special visitor on New Year's Day — a gray fox, native to the region. "This beautiful animal spent the afternoon yesterday in our backyard. (Andrea Altman)
(43 of ) Bodega Bay resident Diana spotted this bobcat on New Year's Day. (Diana Biegel)
(44 of ) A bird flies past Santa Rosa resident Seth Koren-Hervé in Trione-Annadel State Park on April 8, 2018. (Will Bradley)
(45 of ) Sporgy, a Heladsburg-based maitake mushroom jerky company, was out foraging wild mushrooms after a recent rain when they stumbled upon some little amazing banana slugs. They were "chowing down on some fungi and hanging out in top of an amanita muscaria (fly agaric)." (Sporgy owners Adam Alexander & Carlee Leonhard)
(46 of ) Sporgy, a Heladsburg-based maitake mushroom jerky company, was out foraging wild mushrooms after a recent rain when they stumbled upon some little amazing banana slugs. They were "chowing down on some fungi and hanging out in top of an amanita muscaria (fly agaric)." (Sporgy owners Adam Alexander & Carlee Leonhard)
(47 of ) Sharon Terrel took this photo of a swan at Ellis Creek. (Sharon Terrel)
(48 of ) Sharon Terrel spotted this coyote at Bodega Head. (Sharon Terrel)
(49 of ) Sharon Terrel found some playful weasels recently in the Sebastopol area. (Sharon Terrel)
(50 of ) Sharon Terrel found some playful weasels recently in the Sebastopol area. (Sharon Terrel)
(51 of ) Sharon Terrel found some playful weasels recently in the Sebastopol area. (Sharon Terrel)
(52 of ) Sharon Terrel found some playful weasels recently in the Sebastopol area. (Sharon Terrel)
(53 of ) Sharon Terrel snapped a photo of this red-shouldered hawk on a hillside outside of Petaluma. (Sharon Terrel)
(54 of ) Sharon Terrel found this beautiful snowy egret on West Ninth Street in Santa Rosa. (Sharon Terrel)
(55 of ) Sharon Terrel found this red-tailed hawk at Adobe State Park in Petaluma. (Sharon Terrel)
(56 of ) Katie Prosser, of Santa Rosa, said she was taking a "beautiful drive along the Sonoma coastline" this past week week with her husband, talking about how wonderful it would be to see a bald eagle that are often seen in the Jenner area. As they headed toward Monte Rio, their hopes were answered with this majestic creature. (Katie Prosser)
(57 of ) Katie Prosser, of Santa Rosa, said she was taking a "beautiful drive along the Sonoma coastline" this past week week with her husband, talking about how wonderful it would be to see a bald eagle that are often seen in the Jenner area. As they headed toward Monte Rio, their hopes were answered with this majestic creature. (Katie Prosser)
(58 of ) Katie Prosser, of Santa Rosa, said she was taking a "beautiful drive along the Sonoma coastline" this past week week with her husband, talking about how wonderful it would be to see a bald eagle that are often seen in the Jenner area. As they headed toward Monte Rio, their hopes were answered with this majestic creature. (Katie Prosser)
(59 of ) Katie Prosser, of Santa Rosa, said she was taking a "beautiful drive along the Sonoma coastline" this past week week with her husband, talking about how wonderful it would be to see a bald eagle that are often seen in the Jenner area. As they headed toward Monte Rio, their hopes were answered with this majestic creature. (Katie Prosser)
(60 of ) Katie Prosser, of Santa Rosa, said she was taking a "beautiful drive along the Sonoma coastline" this past week week with her husband, talking about how wonderful it would be to see a bald eagle that are often seen in the Jenner area. As they headed toward Monte Rio, their hopes were answered with this majestic creature. (Katie Prosser)