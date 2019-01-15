Clam chowder lovers, mark your calendars. The Bodega Bay Chamber of Commerce is back to host the 16th annual Bodega Bay Chowder Day on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Both local restaurants and individual teams compete for top honors, with three awards presented for People’s Choice, Critic’s Choice and Best Themed Tasting Venue. Yours truly, alongside local TV-chef and world food champ Laurie Figone, will be tasting everything as the local experts who will present the Critic’s Choice awards.

This is a driving event, so guests can start at any participating location they like, and then move on from there. Expect to taste as you go, just don’t forget to turn in your People’s Choice ballots at the end.

To help spread out the 1,000 to 1,500 visitors expected this year, there are two tasting start times to choose from when purchasing tickets — 10 a.m. or noon. Guests are strongly encourage to carpool from Petaluma because Bodega is not very car friendly as is, let alone with more than a thousand visitors. Check out the “Petaluma Foodies” group on Facebook to set up carpools with other attendees. We regularly carpool to food events with local strangers and always enjoy the experience of getting to know new friends.

Have you got the competitive cooking spirit? There are still competitor spots available, so dust off grandma’s secret clam chowder recipe and join in the fun. Competitors need only bring serving cups and spoons (which can be purchased from Fishman Supply) along with 10 gallons of chowder. All information can be found on at visitbodegabayca.com. However, because this competition is not held at a single venue, competitors will need to find a host location. Co-organizer Jodie Rubin can help with that, just email her at jodierubin@gmail.com.

For those who prefer eating over cooking, tickets are $12 and must be purchased in advance at visitbodegabayca.com/chowder-day. This is a fundraiser for various area charities, as well as to help fund the Bodega Bay Fourth of July fireworks, and will be held rain or shine.