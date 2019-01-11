What was life like a century ago?

Woodrow Wilson was president. The Grand Canyon had become a national park and Germany and the Allied Nations had signed the Treaty of Versailles that summer, formally ending World War I.

In Sonoma County, famous horticulturist Luther Burbank was meeting with business leaders and dignitaries from across the globe. However, tensions were rising for hop and grape growers whose bottom line would be affected by the Volstead Act, a law prohibiting the sale and manufacture of alcohol throughout the nation.

