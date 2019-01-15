Everyone is living in stressful times, and that includes children.
Loma Vista Immersion Academy will host a one-evening workshop on Jan. 23 designed to show parents how to relieve anxiety caused by worrying on events swirling around them such as fires, immigration and school shootings.
The workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the library at the school, located at 209 Maria Drive.
The event is designed to be a community potluck event and those attending are asked to bring something to share. Childcare and interpretation will be provided.
Presented by the Santa Rosa Center for Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, the event is designed to instruct parents on the way to help children turn the volume down on their anxiety and rediscover the fun and excitement of childhood.