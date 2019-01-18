Petaluma to redo Safeway gas station hearing

The controversial Safeway gas station project is going to have an unexpected encore performance in front of the Petaluma City Council later this month after the supermarket chain recently accused the city of violating a state public meeting law.

Attorney Matthew Francois, who has represented Safeway since the proposal for the corner of McDowell Boulevard and Maria Drive first came forward in 2013, submitted a letter to the city on Jan. 2 demanding another hearing to “cure and correct” potential violations of the Brown Act, a 1953 statute that seeks transparency from elected officials.

“Safeway’s hope remains that the city council will agree with the planning commission approval and see that there is neither legal right nor necessity to appeal this project,” Francois said.

City Attorney Eric Danly refuted the allegations, but said the council will take the cautious approach and remedy the issue at its next meeting on Jan. 28. By going forward with a redo – something Danly said he can’t remember ever being done during his 14-year tenure – Petaluma will be able to sidestep a potential lawsuit.

“It allows an agency a chance to address whatever the alleged deficiency is to maximize transparency,” Danly said. “Just as important, it allows agencies to avoid wasting public resources.”

Since city staff modified their recommendation to the city council just before the Dec. 3 meeting, endorsing the requirement of an environmental impact report and upholding the appeal filed by opposition group No Gas Here, Safeway believes the city unlawfully took action on an item that was not on its published agenda.

They claimed the agenda was officially changed more than three weeks after the hearing to reflect the recommendation of an EIR, making the decision “null and void,” the letter said.

Danly contended that change was done by Granicus, the program the city uses to post agendas and archive meetings, once it switched to “meetings mode” and replaced the original description with the resolution that the council had adopted.

“That’s not like we’re window-dressing and thinking we should’ve been more detailed,” he said. “That was the title of the resolution that they did enact. It’s not something we thought was wrong or some discrepancy.”

Citing emails between city officials that were obtained through a Public Records Act request, Francois described the process as “biased,” and said the allegations “represent the latest in a remarkable series of bad faith acts committed by the city to improperly delay and obstruct the project.”

Safeway spokesperson Wendy Gutshall echoed those criticisms.

“This is the latest example in a long history of politicians and bureaucrats attempting to delay the process to meet their preferred political outcomes,” she said. “Nevertheless, the facts and law remain on the side of Safeway.”

In the letter, Safeway also alleged multiple documents weren’t made available for public inspection prior to the hearing. The resolution that city staff had prepared in the final hours before the meeting was handed to Francois after the discussion had already began, the letter said.

While acknowledging the resolution did change at the last minute, Danly pointed to stipulations within the Brown Act that permitted the actions by city officials that day, and said the final resolution at a hearing often varies from what is published in the tentative agenda.