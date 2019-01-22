For the fourth consecutive year, Tractor Supply Company and FFA are partnering for the Grants for Growing campaign, a competitive grant program that provides funding to FFA chapters across the country for the development or improvement of a proposed agricultural project.
The application period extends through Feb. 11.
Agriculture educators are invited to submit a detailed proposal for a new or existing project that benefits both the larger community and future FFA members. Applicants must outline how the chapter will start, sustain or expand on the project.
Following the application period, Tractor Supply will host a fundraiser Feb. 13 through 24, inviting customers to make donations in-store or online to support the future projects. Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised. Donations will fund grants in the same state they were donated.
“Tractor Supply is proud of its enduring support of FFA, an organization that prepares students to be the future leaders of the agricultural industry. The Grants for Growing program is just one more way Tractor Supply can assist these young people in their pursuit of studying and advancing the rural lifestyle, while also benefiting their communities,” said Jessica Holmes, marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company.
FFA advisors interested in applying for a grant should visit FFA.org/grantsforgrowing to submit an application.
The success of the Grants for Growing program has increased each year. In 2018, the campaign raised a record $830,000, enabling 271 grants to be awarded, impacting more than 30,000 students.
For more details about the program, visit tractorsupply.com/FFA.