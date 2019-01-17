s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | January 17, 2019, 8:19AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Brian Goggin raised a bathtub high overhead and began marching it along the Water Street promenade.

Only this tub was made of a heavy cloth, held together by four pliant poles that eventually succumbed to the stress from carrying a mockup of Petaluma’s controversial first piece of commissioned public art, “Fine Balance.”

The San Francisco sculptor on Saturday hosted the highly-anticipated “story pole event” at the site of his forthcoming installation for downtown Petaluma. It was the first opportunity for supporters and opponents to get a glimpse of how his piece – featuring five Victorian ball-and-claw bathtubs on stilts – might look along the cherished riverfront.

As Goggin and his small team of volunteers took their first steps toward the site of the southernmost tub, which will be visible from the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard and Western Avenue, several protesters voiced their outrage at a project that has been a lightning rod for civic debate over the past year.

“Are you calling our city a toilet?” shouted one bystander. “Is that the best you can do?”

More than 100 curious citizens, elected officials and supporting artists from across the region attended Saturday’s outreach event. The Petaluma Public Art Committee added it to the approval process to try and appease many of the concerns that have been raised since the proposal went viral last April.

Goggin’s mother, Jill Quick, served tea on an old dresser beside a scaled-down replica of the final sculpture. A local piano player also provided background music throughout the afternoon.

For more than two hours, the lone mockup was hoisted up and taken down at the approximate site for each tub, with pole lengths and their proposed angles matching up to the current designs. Captivated attendees took photographs and videos, and walked along the street to get a sense of the piece’s presence from different vantage points.

Some clapped in approval while others cursed under their breath.

Longtime residents and opponents of the piece Kathleen Hanna and Anthony Clark said they were protesting an art piece that they believed had no connection to the site and emerged from a flawed selection process.

“This place is the soul of Petaluma,” Hanna said. “Everything happened right here … everything went through here. It’s the heart and soul of this town.”

Robust discussions on social media sites have been overwhelmingly in opposition to the proposal. Many commentators have expressed dismay at city officials that have allowed the process to continue despite the vitriolic sentiments online. Many of those opinions were left in the PPAC’s overflowing comment box on Saturday.

“I know that they’ve been very vocal in the past, and I anticipated that they might come,” Goggin said of the opposition. “I hope that they were open to looking at it a little fresh because I’m always open to starting fresh with them. I’m interested in their perspective. It’s just helpful if we can have civil dialogue rather than just shouting at each other.”

Catherine Goerz, a Berkeley resident and Bay Area artist, came to support Goggin. She said she was sympathetic to the concerns residents had for the sculpture, but asked opponents to give it a chance.

“Get to know Brian and look at his other work,” Goerz said. “Investigate what this installation might mean for you. Keep an open mind, and make up your own meaning. Just stay open to the fact that art doesn’t make sense on the surface. It requires some contemplation, and that’s what he’s doing.”

Most Popular Stories
Storm floods Petaluma, more rain expected
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Light-filled contemporary home on the market in Petaluma for $739,000
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown

PPAC chair Beverly Schor said the high turnout was exactly the kind of interest the committee was hoping to establish at the waterfront site.

“I was blown away,” she said. “I’ve only seen drawings, and you don’t have a sense of the scale. … With the buildings, it almost seemed like (the bathtubs) took flight. They had this light, airy feeling as opposed to people feeling that it was going to block views, or too many sticks in your face. You just didn’t have any of that.”

Goggin said he is “very close” to completing his final concept and submitting it to the city for one last review. He is currently networking with several local businesses to help pump as much of the $150,000 budget back into Petaluma, he said.

Pending one last PPAC approval of the final concept, city officials are optimistic the project will be completed before the end of the year.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Most Popular Stories
Storm floods Petaluma, more rain expected
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown
Light-filled contemporary home on the market in Petaluma for $739,000
Petalumans feel government shutdown’s effects
SMART selects new board chair, eyes expansion in 2019
Giants’ Tim Flannery brings bluegrass band to the Mystic