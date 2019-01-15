The deadline is fast approaching for graduatin seniors to apply for scholarships managed by the Petaluma Educational Foundation. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 23.
PEF manages 66 scholarships for donors who provide the foundation with clear criteria for selecting recipients. In 2018, PEF awarded $224,850 to seniors graduating from Petaluma high schools, bringing the total to $3,357,235 awarded since 1990.
The PEF online scholarship application portal is open for all members of the Class of 2019
attending any of the seven Petaluma area high schools (Petaluma High, Casa Grande High, St. Vincent High, San Antonio High, Sonoma Mountain High, Carpe Diem High and Valley
Oaks High) looking to pursue further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges, and vocational training programs.
Students can apply online at pefinfo.com for a variety of
financial awards funded by donors.
A scholarship awards reception will be held in April to honor the donors and celebrate the individual scholarship award winners.
“PEF is proud to support engaging young minds and provide access for all students at all levels, across all subject areas, to be the best they can be,” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland. “PEF helps these students by elevating their educational opportunities resulting in innovative and creative minds that will lead our community as members of the future workforce.”
For more information on how to make a pledge to the PEF Scholarship or Impact Grant programs or to initiate an endowed fund to provide ongoing support for students attending schools today, tomorrow and in the future, contact Highland, or visit pefinfo.com.