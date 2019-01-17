Petaluma is under a flash flood warning until approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Edith Street, between East Washington and East D streets, was closed due to a downed power line, Petaluma Police said. At 7:30 p.m., there was no estimate for when it will be reopened.
Large areas of standing water accumulated on Industrial Avenue, and Public Works Department crews have been monitoring the area, police said.
Petaluma Police initially reported flooding in the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North, near Gossage Avenue, at 5 p.m.
Residents have taken to social media sites, posting photos and updates on water seeping into homes and power outages on various streets throughout the city. There were no official outages to report, police said.
Public safety officials recommended residents stay at their current location, citing reports of trees down and hazards in several roadways.
This story will be updated as breaking news develops.