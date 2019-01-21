Despite overcast skies, the Super Blood Wolf Moon appeared over parts of the Bay Area Sunday night.

The clouds parted long enough to give residents, including those in Windsor, a glimpse of the rare celestial event.

Visible in North and South America, it was a total lunar eclipse and supermoon, all rolled into one. Positioned closer to the Earth, the moon appeared larger and brighter than usual, known as a supermoon. Meanwhile, it also turned coppery red as it passed into the Earth’s shadow.

The whole eclipse was expected to take about three hours.