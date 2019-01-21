Petaluma police are looking for a man who punched a Target store employee and ran away after attempting to steal merchandise Friday evening, the police department said in a prepared statement.
The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s with dark hair and beard, had placed items down his pants and was attempting to leave the store on Kenilworth Drive about 6:45 p.m. when he was confronted by an employee.
The man dropped the merchandise, struck the employee causing a minor injury, then fled on foot, according to the statement.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Petaluma Officer Robert Sutherland at 707-778-4372.