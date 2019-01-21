‘It’s been a rocky road’: Local cannabis industry struggles to take off

“It was fascinating and brought a lot of joy to be able to see that,” Waldbaum recalled. “In the summertime we’d throw worms and crickets in the water and they’d swarm up to the surface like the water was boiling. In 10 years, that has changed dramatically.”

She’s worried about added pressures to her watershed, and her advocacy prompted a local supervisor for the National Marine Fisheries Service to send a letter to Sonoma County officials concerned about the county’s methods for evaluating cannabis cultivation in delicate watersheds, like Mark West and Green Valley creeks, which are highly impacted by groundwater pumping.

Hundreds of complaints

Sonoma County’s permitting department has responded to nearly 750 complaints about cannabis operations since Jan. 1, 2018. Code enforcement officers have dealt with most, leaving about 30 active cases under investigation, according to department director Tennis Wick.

Wick’s department has been handed the heavy task of permitting all but the smallest cannabis cultivation projects, and it has yet to approve a single outdoor farm. He expects each proposed farm will meet public opposition and legal delays as neighbors are increasingly turning to civil litigation as a means to air their concerns.

“The better-located, commercially competent applicants are going to make it,” Wick said. “But that number is going to be far smaller than we thought.”

Until marijuana is legalized nationally, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said it will continue to attract criminals seeking to make a profit “as long as people can buy marijuana in California and simply drive it hundreds of miles to the east and it magically increases in value three times.”

However, the sheriff said that he doesn’t expect lawful cannabis farms to attract a significant uptick in crime, just as local dispensaries have quietly been in business in the county for years. Farms cannot have any cash on site and must have a variety of security systems including guards, fencing and cameras.

Hopes that California might establish a public bank to serve the cannabis industry, still forced to deal mostly in cash because of the federal ban, were dashed last month when the state’s treasurer reported a task force had concluded that establishing a public bank for the cannabis sector was not yet feasible.

Essick said he personally reviewed the security plans for a proposed farm on Purvine Road by a landowner and his investment partners. The project has been under fire by a vocal group of neighbors who don’t want the proposed 1-acre marijuana farm to proceed out of concern for crime and impacts like traffic and water use.

“I have to tell you I was impressed,” Essick said. “The neighbors are frustrated and think they’re too close — and I get that. But overall, looking at his security plan and operations plan and his plan to use natural screening, that impressed me.”

Hopkins, whose west county supervisory district has been the center of cannabis culture in Sonoma County, said that the public debate needs to shift from its focus on where cannabis doesn’t belong to where it does. She said most of the proposed cannabis farms in her district have been uncontroversial, a signal that there’s hope Sonoma County may be able to capture some of the economic benefits of commercial marijuana cultivation.

“My vision, all along, has been a Sonoma County-branded artisan cannabis production and using it to support diversification of agriculture,” Hopkins said. “Farmers have long supported their income, quite frankly, with cannabis cultivation. If we can get people growing food and cultivating cannabis together, that’s a beautiful thing.”