Petaluma’s winter menus, distillary event, Stemple creek dinner and more

Mark the calendar

The Block — Petaluma will host a “vertical” tasting of Lagunitas’ Willettized Imperial Stout, today, Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. and lasting as long as the supply lasts. What makes this stout special is that it was aged in bourbon barrels from Willett Distillery. This is called a vertical because it includes all three years of production, 2016, 2017 and 2018. This is likely your only chance to try this vertical, as it is rare to find the complete line of specialty brews like this in one place and at one time.

The Aquarium has scheduled their annual crab feed for Saturday, Jan. 26, with tickets available at the bar for $50. According to those close to owner Dennis, he has either recently sold the Aquarium, or is nearly through the process, so this will be his last feed.

Griffo Distillery’s second comedy night of 2019 is Friday, Feb 1, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Brooke Heinichen will host, with Bay Area talent Kaseem Bentley opening for the main act, Ryan Sickler, of the “HoneyDew” podcast, “The CrabFeast” and “The Late Late Show.” Signature cocktails or premium flights will be available before the show. Visit griffodistillery.com for tickets.

In other exciting Griffo news, its Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur took home first place in their category at the 2019 Good Food Awards in San Francisco. (This was also named Top 100 Spirit by Wine Enthusiast.) In its ninth year, the Good Food Awards celebrates both food and drink makers who improve our nation’s food industry through their commitment to socially and environmentally high standards.

Griffo will also participate in this year’s Wine Country Distillery Festival, held at Rohnert Park’s Sally Tomatoes on Saturday, Feb. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. Along with a who’s-who of North Coast distillers and food vendors, Petaluma’s Monarch Bitters will also be on-hand. Visit poppyandvine.life for tickets.

Beyond the Glory is looking to make the Super Bowl (Sunday, Feb. 3) extra special with reserved seating, an appetizer buffet, drink tickets and raffle tickets for $50. The bar will only be open to ticket holders from 2 p.m. until the end of the game. (The rest of the dining room will be open to walk in guests for normal table service.) BTG is also a drop-off location for anyone looking to help out Coast Guard families during the government shutdown.

Industry news

Thai River should have reopened by Tuesday, Jan. 22, or so says PG&E, which had left the restaurant first without power and then without gas while performing building repairs.

The Big Easy is reaching out to their fans, asking for help to bring back the music to this venue after the city slapped on a bunch of new permit requirements. Even though the Big Easy went through a lengthy and expensive permit process in order to open for years, the city shut them down instead of letting the business continue to operate while making the necessary upgrades, which would have allowed them to continue to bring in the necessary income to pay for said repairs. As one of Petaluma’s only dedicated music venues, and a unique underground back-alley speakeasy type venue at that, it would be a shame for the Petaluma arts and entertainment scene to lose such a special spot. To help the Big Easy reopen, visit gofundme.com and search, “Help reopen The Big Easy & bring back the music!”