The source of port

Portugal offers excellent travel opportunities, whether one enjoys historic sights, wine country, world class cities or warm, sandy beaches. Sometimes overlooked by American travelers, the food, wine and cultural sites in Portugal rival those of neighboring Spain, as well the rest of the list of more frequently visited European countries, such as France, Italy, Germany and Greece. Because of this, Portugal is an exceptional holiday value and hides some of Europe’s best kept culinary secrets.

To start with, Portugal is easy to reach from throughout Europe. Both major cities of Porto and Lisbon have international airports, with Porto being an-hour flight from Madrid, two hours from London, Paris and Barcelona, and less than three hours from Amsterdam. (Travel to Lisbon adds an additional half-hour of fly time).

Once in country, the train system is not quite as intricate as other European nations, other than the mainline line between the historic capital of Porto in the north and the current capital of Lisbon in the south. This is a beautiful and relaxing three hour ride along the coastal corridor, which is also where a good number of Portuguese cities sit.

Portugal is quite small, which coupled with its good roads, makes car travel an ideal means of exploration outside the corridor of towns that stud the coast. The population is around 10 million, the same as Michigan, and gives it roughly the same population density as California, albeit more spread out. This means travelers will find a plethora of small villages scattered all over the countryside, with their quant town squares, surrounded by colorful cafes, churches and other historic sites.

If you drew a horizontal line across California, Portugal would fit in the 35,000-square-foot area between Chico and the Oregon border. The entire country is only 135 miles across, which are the same driving distances as Petaluma to Placerville.

From Porto, we could have easily visited in one day both Tomar, home of the famous Knights Templar castle, and Marvao, one of many walled hill towns that protected Portugal’s eastern border from the Spanish Moors. We chose to spend one night at each.

If visiting both cities, we suggest visiting Porto first, which due to our penchant for port, is a city we visit every chance we get. Porto is a working-class town, where Lisbon is bright and shiny, paved in marble from top to bottom. Portugal’s economy has struggled, in part because of EU regulations and restrictions, which have displaced various agricultural industries and workers. Shuttered buildings are not uncommon, more so in Porto than Lisbon. That means your travel dollars go farther here. Porto is better priced all around and has a lot to offer once you delve beneath the somewhat shabby surface.

Accommodations are like that of any major city, with everything from expensive hotels to reasonably priced vacation rentals, both short and long term, through the likes of AirBnb. What sets Porto apart from comparable world-class cities is that the downtown is relatively small, meaning you rarely have to hop a bus or catch a taxi. It has a plethora of accommodations. We found such reasonable rentals that during our last trip, we stayed in Porto while renting a cheap room in Vila Nova de Gaia just for naps between port lodge visits.

Portugal hides some great comfort foods within its borders. While visiting Porto, and its sister city across the river, Vila Nova de Gaia, we discovered food choices beyond what we expected, and exceptional in its own right. The cuisine is famous for its seafood, has many Mediterranean influences and shares a wide variety of spices with its worldwide network of former colonies. Common ingredients include saffron, black pepper, garlic, bay leaf, vanilla, cinnamon, piri piri peppers and olive oil.