The source of port

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | January 31, 2019, 2:15PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
Portugal offers excellent travel opportunities, whether one enjoys historic sights, wine country, world class cities or warm, sandy beaches. Sometimes overlooked by American travelers, the food, wine and cultural sites in Portugal rival those of neighboring Spain, as well the rest of the list of more frequently visited European countries, such as France, Italy, Germany and Greece. Because of this, Portugal is an exceptional holiday value and hides some of Europe’s best kept culinary secrets.

To start with, Portugal is easy to reach from throughout Europe. Both major cities of Porto and Lisbon have international airports, with Porto being an-hour flight from Madrid, two hours from London, Paris and Barcelona, and less than three hours from Amsterdam. (Travel to Lisbon adds an additional half-hour of fly time).

Once in country, the train system is not quite as intricate as other European nations, other than the mainline line between the historic capital of Porto in the north and the current capital of Lisbon in the south. This is a beautiful and relaxing three hour ride along the coastal corridor, which is also where a good number of Portuguese cities sit.

Portugal is quite small, which coupled with its good roads, makes car travel an ideal means of exploration outside the corridor of towns that stud the coast. The population is around 10 million, the same as Michigan, and gives it roughly the same population density as California, albeit more spread out. This means travelers will find a plethora of small villages scattered all over the countryside, with their quant town squares, surrounded by colorful cafes, churches and other historic sites.

If you drew a horizontal line across California, Portugal would fit in the 35,000-square-foot area between Chico and the Oregon border. The entire country is only 135 miles across, which are the same driving distances as Petaluma to Placerville.

From Porto, we could have easily visited in one day both Tomar, home of the famous Knights Templar castle, and Marvao, one of many walled hill towns that protected Portugal’s eastern border from the Spanish Moors. We chose to spend one night at each.

If visiting both cities, we suggest visiting Porto first, which due to our penchant for port, is a city we visit every chance we get. Porto is a working-class town, where Lisbon is bright and shiny, paved in marble from top to bottom. Portugal’s economy has struggled, in part because of EU regulations and restrictions, which have displaced various agricultural industries and workers. Shuttered buildings are not uncommon, more so in Porto than Lisbon. That means your travel dollars go farther here. Porto is better priced all around and has a lot to offer once you delve beneath the somewhat shabby surface.

Accommodations are like that of any major city, with everything from expensive hotels to reasonably priced vacation rentals, both short and long term, through the likes of AirBnb. What sets Porto apart from comparable world-class cities is that the downtown is relatively small, meaning you rarely have to hop a bus or catch a taxi. It has a plethora of accommodations. We found such reasonable rentals that during our last trip, we stayed in Porto while renting a cheap room in Vila Nova de Gaia just for naps between port lodge visits.

Portugal hides some great comfort foods within its borders. While visiting Porto, and its sister city across the river, Vila Nova de Gaia, we discovered food choices beyond what we expected, and exceptional in its own right. The cuisine is famous for its seafood, has many Mediterranean influences and shares a wide variety of spices with its worldwide network of former colonies. Common ingredients include saffron, black pepper, garlic, bay leaf, vanilla, cinnamon, piri piri peppers and olive oil.

Portuguese breakfast are normally on the light side, consisting of bread topped with butter, cheese, ham or jam, breakfast cereal mixed with fruit and yogurt, or sweet pastries, all complimented by coffee, tea or hot chocolate. The Portuguese are quite fond of “marmelada” which is a firm, sticky, sweet paste made of quince. The term “marmalade” is derived from this jam – “marmelo” is the Portuguese word for the quince fruit.

Lunch is an extended affair, especially if you add port to every meal, like we do, and because dinner is generally served later in the evening. Depending on what you have planned for the next day, dinner is even more lengthy than lunch, especially once you start sampling all the available ports at each restaurant you visit.

Portuguese ingredients are not all that different than ours here in the US, relying heavily on fish and meat, although once out in the countryside one will find more goat on the menu. Soups and stews are common, with their feijoada stew of beans with beef and pork considered their national dish. This is similar to a French cassoulet and should not be missed.

As far as fish, as seafaring people, the Portuguese run the gamut. They also can everything, but unlike canned fish here, the best of the best goes into their cans, so do not be surprised when you come across it at a nice restaurant. If you’ve shied away from octopus because of the chewy stuff we sometimes see here on the West Coast, you must give the Portuguese’s version a try. The national fish is bacalhau (cod), for which it is said that there are more recipes than there are days in the year. Dessert is usually arroz doce (a rice pudding), caramel custard, various local cheeses and the very popular pastel de nata (small custard tart.)

While visiting the port lodges of Vila Nova de Gaia, we had the pleasure of dining at both Taylor Fladgate’s and Graham’s in-house restaurants. Both port lodges are industry stalwarts so it came as no surprise that their restaurants would be on par. At Taylor’s, we dined at Barão Fladgate, where daily recommendations range from crispy fillet of sea bream, with tagliatelli and mussels, cockles and shrimp; to slow-cooked goatling to cctopus confit. Meals are moderately price so as to appeal to your average tourist, with lunch coming in at €30-40 per person, before port, of course. There are four Michelin starred restaurants in the Porto/Vila Nova area and Taylor Fladgate also hosts the two-starred contender, the Yeatman, at its hotel just up the hill from its tasting room.

At Graham’s Venum the food is only eclipsed by the stunning view and excellent selection of port, including several colheitas, although they call it “single harvest.” Sitting at west-end of the Vila Nova de Gaia warehouse district, high up on the hill, and at a bend in the river, the view from Venum is the best we found anywhere in Portugal. Looking straight up the river, Porto is to the left, Vila Nova is to the right, and straight ahead is the towering Dom Luis I bridge, designed by Eiffel’s former partner, Théophile Seyrig. Venum’s menu offers both à la carte options as well as three chef menus. The Traditional (€50), Vinum (€55) and Graham’s (€100) all present an excellent way to sample all that Vinum has to offer, however, do not sell yourself short – order the wine pairing for an additional €30-50, depending on the menu. Dishes include such delicacies as duck magret, foie gras and quince millefeuille with Graham’s six grapes sauce, oxtail stewed in Altano, Iberian pork “presa” with chestnuts and Graham’s 10-year-old tawny.

As luck would have it, we stumbled across a cab leaving the dispatch yard as we were leaving Graham’s, which is the farthest port lodge from downtown Porto, and a healthy, yet beautiful 45-minute walk. The driver, Richardo, was an extremely friendly chap in a black leather jacket who absolutely loved everything about the U.S. and insisted on showing us around.

Richardo gave us several multi-hour tours of the city, including taking us to all his favorite restaurants, such as Luso Caffè, a downtown bistro and Casa Serrão, a coastal café.

Luso Caffè sits on Carlos Alberto Square, within walking distance of most of the downtown hotels, and has both indoor and outdoor seating. The menu ranges from pasta to pizza to traditional fish and meat dishes. We thoroughly enjoyed a dish whose name escapes me but was basically a duck fried rice. They also had an excellent selection of ports, many of which we had never seen before.

Casa Serrão, which is an authentic and casual fish restaurant in the Matosinhos district of Porto, sits aside the main harbor. There is always a grill smoking away on the street side, churning out locally caught specialties and the staff is fun and festive.

Unfortunately, Richardo has since moved to Galway, Ireland, where we look forward to the same treatment whenever we make it out that way.

Now, a few words of advice about portion size, beer and what some seem to consider their most cherished dish. The Portuguese serve huge portions, especially out in the smaller country towns, so choose the “half order” whenever possible as you will likely still take food home. Their beer leaves a bit to be desired, especially their favorite, Super Bock, which is delivered by tanker truck to large bar-back storage tanks, because that is how much of it they drink. On the positive side, Portugal was the first place in Europe where we saw the price of beer go below the price of water, so they have that going for them. Finally, if you ask someone from Porto what food is a must-try, they will enthusiastically say “Francesinha!” After trying several of these sandwiches covered with melted cheese with a tomato and beer sauce, even at the “best places,” we gave up. In fact, whenever we now ask for food advice, we cut them off with a polite but firm, “other than Francesinha. Yes, we’ve tried that already.”

