Petaluma school district, teachers reach contract agreement

Petaluma City Schools and the union that represents teachers in the district this week agreed to terms in a new contract that would give teachers a 2.75 percent raise and an almost 1 percent one-time bonus. The nearly universally approved agreement is a sign that district officials believe will launch an era of amicability after years of combative relations.

The Petaluma Federation of Teachers ratified the 2018-19 collective bargaining agreement with 99 percent approval from its 339 members, and the PCS Board of Education unanimously approved the contract Tuesday night with board president Ellen Webster absent.

The vote represented the biggest remaining hurdle for the contract that now moves forward for county review while district officials begin working on the forthcoming pay adjustments.

“What a team effort – really, really well done,” said board member Frank Lynch. “I’m sure that kind of sets the tone for things that are going to happen in the future. I know that.”

Contract talks have been acrimonious in recent years, including lengthy standoffs at the negotiating table, multiple demonstrations from teachers, and even a one-day strike. Local educators have been frustrated by what they saw as an unyielding district that has faced growing expenditures and rising pension costs after the Great Recession.

Some of that animus rose to the surface at a school board meeting earlier this month.

Outgoing board president Sheri Chlebowski was critical of PFT leadership in her final remarks on Jan. 8, claiming the federation misrepresented the board’s stance on teachers participating in the one-day strike in May 2017.

Chlebowski said that incident was just one example of the PFT actively trying to enflame tensions between the district and local educators, and that had sometimes trickled down to her three children, who are enrolled at area schools.

“As a teacher, you should know that when your union leadership delivers a message to you, it is the truth,” Chlebowski said at the Jan. 8 meeting. “That’s their job, and it’s not happening. It’s not fair to anyone, and it doesn’t get anything done.”

During the public comment period on Tuesday, PFT president Sandra Larsen called those remarks “alarming.”

“The insinuation that we are gullible or easily manipulated is insulting and demeaning,” she said. “We are the professionals that work with students every day, and we’re eager to work with all the students that attend our schools.”

Larsen said the federation was ready to move forward, and the pleasant exchanges this week indicated a much more cooperative turn with a board that has been filled with PFT-backed trustees. Newcomers Mady Cloud, Joanna Paun and Caitlin Quinn, who were all endorsed by the federation, unseated incumbents Mike Baddeley, Phoebe Ellis and Chlebowski in the November election.

“I appreciate the way that you all worked together,” Cloud said to the negotiators. “You can tell from just reading through it that everybody collaborated … and it was obvious.”

Among the adjustments in the contract were stipend increases for athletic and non-athletic special assignments, which will grow to $30 per hour in July 2020.

According to the tentative agreement, the district will operate with a $1.3 million general fund deficit due primarily to the bonuses, which are coming from its reserves. Stable revenue sources are projected to help soften the blow over the next few years.