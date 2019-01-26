s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma school district, teachers reach contract agreement

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | January 26, 2019, 12:01AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Petaluma City Schools and the union that represents teachers in the district this week agreed to terms in a new contract that would give teachers a 2.75 percent raise and an almost 1 percent one-time bonus. The nearly universally approved agreement is a sign that district officials believe will launch an era of amicability after years of combative relations.

The Petaluma Federation of Teachers ratified the 2018-19 collective bargaining agreement with 99 percent approval from its 339 members, and the PCS Board of Education unanimously approved the contract Tuesday night with board president Ellen Webster absent.

The vote represented the biggest remaining hurdle for the contract that now moves forward for county review while district officials begin working on the forthcoming pay adjustments.

“What a team effort – really, really well done,” said board member Frank Lynch. “I’m sure that kind of sets the tone for things that are going to happen in the future. I know that.”

Contract talks have been acrimonious in recent years, including lengthy standoffs at the negotiating table, multiple demonstrations from teachers, and even a one-day strike. Local educators have been frustrated by what they saw as an unyielding district that has faced growing expenditures and rising pension costs after the Great Recession.

Some of that animus rose to the surface at a school board meeting earlier this month.

Outgoing board president Sheri Chlebowski was critical of PFT leadership in her final remarks on Jan. 8, claiming the federation misrepresented the board’s stance on teachers participating in the one-day strike in May 2017.

Chlebowski said that incident was just one example of the PFT actively trying to enflame tensions between the district and local educators, and that had sometimes trickled down to her three children, who are enrolled at area schools.

“As a teacher, you should know that when your union leadership delivers a message to you, it is the truth,” Chlebowski said at the Jan. 8 meeting. “That’s their job, and it’s not happening. It’s not fair to anyone, and it doesn’t get anything done.”

During the public comment period on Tuesday, PFT president Sandra Larsen called those remarks “alarming.”

“The insinuation that we are gullible or easily manipulated is insulting and demeaning,” she said. “We are the professionals that work with students every day, and we’re eager to work with all the students that attend our schools.”

Larsen said the federation was ready to move forward, and the pleasant exchanges this week indicated a much more cooperative turn with a board that has been filled with PFT-backed trustees. Newcomers Mady Cloud, Joanna Paun and Caitlin Quinn, who were all endorsed by the federation, unseated incumbents Mike Baddeley, Phoebe Ellis and Chlebowski in the November election.

“I appreciate the way that you all worked together,” Cloud said to the negotiators. “You can tell from just reading through it that everybody collaborated … and it was obvious.”

Among the adjustments in the contract were stipend increases for athletic and non-athletic special assignments, which will grow to $30 per hour in July 2020.

According to the tentative agreement, the district will operate with a $1.3 million general fund deficit due primarily to the bonuses, which are coming from its reserves. Stable revenue sources are projected to help soften the blow over the next few years.

Most Popular Stories
Police arrest transient woman covered in human feces
Sheriff’s Office IDs woman found in street who later died
LumaCon comic convention returns to Petaluma
Out and About in Petaluma: David Best to describe his (possible) vision for Petaluma’s next public art installation
From Petaluma to Antarctica, Point Blue studies climate change through birds

Salaries range from $44,479 to $103,440, according to district figures.

Chief Business Official Chris Thomas attributed the acceptance of the agreement to the “great work and collaboration” from both sides during the negotiating process.

The commitment to always pushing for salary increases is so the district can avoid a teacher shortage and keep enticing young educators to pursue a position in Petaluma, Larsen said, and having a new board greatly changed the tone going forward.

“As someone who’s ready to leave and retire, it’s important for me to build it so it’s a job that the best young people who have the passion to teach can come and do it here,” she said. “It’s a very rewarding job, but people have to be able to live.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma school district, teachers reach contract agreement
Police arrest transient woman covered in human feces
Out and About in Petaluma: David Best to describe his (possible) vision for Petaluma’s next public art installation
From Petaluma to Antarctica, Point Blue studies climate change through birds
Sheriff’s Office IDs woman found in street who later died
LumaCon comic convention returns to Petaluma
Novato official Peggy Flynn hired as Petaluma city manager
Remember when Petaluma Market was Food City or Purity?