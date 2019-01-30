The Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation Bear Cub Athletic Trust will hold its eighth annual Polenta Feed on Feb. 16 in the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center on the Santa Rosa campus.
The event will begin with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, an auction and dancing at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at santarosajc.ejoinme.org/BCATPolentaFeed.
All proceeds go to support more than 500 full-time SRJC student/athletes by funding travel, meals, uniforms and recognitions.
The SRJC Foundation Bear Cub Athletic Trust was formed in 1995 as a committee under the auspices of the SRJC Foundation. The organization draws together boosters, SRJC coaches, other college employees and alumni to assist the SRJC athletic programs in various capacities such as fundraising and volunteer support.