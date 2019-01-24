(1 of ) Speakeasies could be found in the most unexpected places. In this photo, the Eagles Drum Corp play at a picnic in Tomales in 1926. A historical note on this photo claims that the house in the background was a speakeasy. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) In the 1920s, Prohibition reigned in the United States and Sonoma County was no exception. County detective John Pemberton, right shown raiding a still with federal agents, is noted for his zeal in enforcing the liquor ban. (Press Democrat Archives)
(3 of ) A lone visitor poses in front of Korbel Wine Cellers for a snapshot during Prohibition. (Press Democrat Archives)
(4 of ) Concern over the overconsumption of alcohol started as early as the colonial era. In the 1840s, a number of temperance organizations began to spread their influence into the political arena. The Women’s Christian Temperance Union included all Christian churches in the county. The Graton branch, pictured here, at the Baptist Church of Graton in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) An automobile decorated for Repeal the 18th Amendment Campaign in 1932. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Cathe and Darrell Verdusco's home, built in 1913, was a speakeasy during Prohibition and had a bar on the second floor. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2003)
(7 of ) The tasting room Simi Winery in Healdsburg was crafted out of a 25,000-square-foot champagne barrel in 1934 after the repeal of Prohibition. (Courtesy of Simi Winery)
(8 of ) Jim McCormick has collected wine industry artifacts for 30 years. This is a container for the grape juice made by the Nagasawa Winery in Santa Rosa during Prohibition. (Jeff Lee/ The Press Democrat Archives)
(9 of ) Bob Travers, winemaker/owner of Mayacamas Vineyards, bought the 19th-century winery in 1968. The winery has a storied history that includes bankruptcy, abandonment and bootlegging during prohibition. (PD FILE)
(10 of ) Gundlach Budschu Winery was founded in 1858 by Jacob Gundlach as J. Gundlach & Company. The winery closed in 1919 due to Prohibition. Between the end of Prohibition and 1970, most of the land was sold and the remaining vineyards produced grapes sold to other wineries. Jim Bundschu, great grandson of Jacob Gundlach's business partner and successor, Charles Bundschu, resurrected the winery in 1970 under the name Vineburg Wine Company and in 1973, restored the name Bundschu Gundlach Winery. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) A case of Korbel champagne from the Guerneville cellars was among the many thank-you gifts shipped to the White House from California's winemakers to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. (Press Democrat Archives)
(12 of ) Members of the Lippitt Temperance Club in 1903. The club was formed in 1902 by Edward Lippitt to teach moral and social values to young men. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Twelve-year-old Jean Ayers, left, as Miss Santa Rosa, christened the Santa Rosa while hundreds watched. Because of Prohibition, the ceremonial bottle broken across the bow contained grape juice. (Press Democrat Archives)
(14 of ) A group of men and women standing outside the Independent Order of Good Templars (IOGT) building in Sebastopol in 1897.The IOGT was an international non-governmental organization working in the field of temperance or total abstinence of alcohol. Unlike many groups of this time, it admitted men and women equally and made no distinction by race. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Grace Brothers Brewery in Santa Rosa, which started in 1897, was forced to shut down production entirely during the dry years. (Press Democrat Archives)
(16 of ) The Fulton Winery, pictured here in the 1930s, ceased winemaking operations around 1919 and remained unused until 1930 when E.L. Laumann bought it to house his stove wood business. Later the buildings became a chicken processing plant. Today it houses an industrial artisan center. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) The Fulton Winery in the 1910s, before Prohibition. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Beringer Winery in St. Helena was one of the first wineries to offer public tours after Prohibition. (The Press Democrat Archives, 2004)