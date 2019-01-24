PG&E says wildfire safety plan would lead to big rate hike

SACRAMENTO — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Wednesday blasted a federal judge’s plan for wildfire safety as unrealistic, saying his proposal for the utility to inspect every inch of its electrical grid and remove dangerous trees would cost $75 billion to $150 billion and lead to staggering rate hikes.

The embattled California utility, which plans to file for bankruptcy because of wildfire claims, said it “does not have the ability to raise those funds” and would have to turn to ratepayers for more money. At the low end, a $75 billion increase in costs would generate a rate hike “of more than five times current rates in typical utility bills,” the company said in a filing in U.S. District Court.

The company has already asked state regulators for a $1 billion rate increase, in part to fund a more modest safety effort that it says is better suited for reducing California’s considerable wildfire risks than the judge’s plan.

“The proposal is not feasible,” the company said of the judge’s plan, adding that it would be impossible to recruit the huge army of tree trimmers needed to comply with the order before the June fire season begins.

It also said the plan amounts to a judicial over-reach that would “impermissibly intrude” on federal and state regulation of PG&E, including the state Public Utilities Commission.

PG&E’s filing marks the latest twist in the company’s run-up to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which doesn’t begin until Tuesday but has already created enormous headaches for regulators and new Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bankruptcy raises the prospect that wildfire survivors won’t get paid in full for their damages.

Judge William Alsup, who oversees the criminal case against PG&E over the San Bruno pipeline explosion, on Jan. 9 proposed a stringent safety program designed to “reduce to zero” the number of wildfires caused by PG&E’s equipment this year. That included forcing PG&E to re-inspect its entire electrical grid, a stretch covering 100,000 miles of power lines, as well as trim or remove any tree that “could fall onto its power lines,” all before the start of the fire season in June.

PG&E’s own wildfire safety plan is less ambitious; for example, the company says it will inspect 5,500 miles of power lines in high-risk areas this year.

Alsup also said he might require PG&E to impose deliberate blackouts during high winds or other dangerous conditions. That’s something the company already began doing last fall, when it cut power to 59,000 homes for two days in October, but it warned that Alsup is going overboard in his blackout plan.

“De-energizing power lines is a tool of last resort because it presents significant public safety risks,” the company said. Also, because PG&E’s transmission lines are part of a multistate grid, the judge’s order could lead to blackouts in “large parts of the Western United States and Canada,” the filing said.

The company also said Alsup’s tree-trimming program would force the removal of at least 100 million trees, which it called an enormous mistake. “Clear-cutting on such a drastic scale would have significant environmental consequences, including reducing watershed protection and increasing runoff, erosion and flooding,” PG&E’s lawyers wrote. They said Alsup is ignoring the extraordinary red tape involved in undertaking such a massive forestry program.

“PG&E understands and shares the court’s concern about the human and financial cost of the wildfires and the death and destruction they have wrought,” the company said in its legal brief. “PG&E knows that it must play a leading role to implement changes to substantially mitigate the risk of wildfire, and PG&E is embracing that role.”