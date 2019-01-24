The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman who died Jan. 16 after she was found lying partially on a Petaluma street.
Karen Lam, 47, died at Petaluma Valley Hospital. Responders found her lying partially in the roadway at Caulfield Lane and Lakeville Street. She was conscious and breathing, but unable to talk, police said at the time.
She did not appear to have any visible injuries or signs of trauma and otherwise appeared to be experiencing an unknown medical issue, police said. The woman was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where her condition deteriorated and she died.
The Sheriff’s Office did not release her city of residence.