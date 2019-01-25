A transient woman covered in human feces was arrested Thursday after allegedly yelling at people at Lucchesi Park, Petaluma Police said.
At approximately 4:26 p.m., several witnesses reported that Harley Hubbard, 22, wearing only a bra and boxer shorts, was shouting at people near the Little League baseball field, police said. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they determined Hubbard was covered in fecal matter that had been smeared on her head, face, torso and arms.
Responding officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in Hubbard’s belongings, and arrested her for possession of a controlled substance and violating probation terms from previous Sonoma County court cases, police said.
Law enforcement officials have had prior contacts with Hubbard, and provided numerous resources from local agencies to assist her, police said.