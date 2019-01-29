(1 of ) According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, public relations and fundraising managers make on average $101,290 a year in Sonoma County. Click further to find out what job makes the highest salary. (Shutterstock photo)
(2 of ) In Sonoma County, physical therapists earn on average about $101,910 per year. (Shutterstock photo)
(3 of ) Sales representatives of wholesale, manufacturing, technical and scientific products make about $103,120 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo
(4 of ) Construction managers earn on average about $104,290 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(5 of ) Construction and building Inspectors earn on average about $104,420 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(6 of ) Environmental engineers make about $104,850 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(7 of ) Industrial production managers make an average annual salary of $105,270 per year in Sonoma County. This position could include some wine production positions. (Shutterstock photo)
(8 of ) Administrative services managers earn on average about $105,440 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(9 of ) Sales engineers take home an average annual salary of $105,650 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(10 of ) Environmental scientists and specialists earn about $105,790 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(11 of ) Real estate appraisers and assessors take home an average annual salary of around $106,390 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(12 of ) Postsecondary education administrators make about $106,420 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(13 of ) Elementary and secondary school education administrators make around $106,860 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(14 of ) According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, police and sheriff's patrol officers earn on average about $108,130 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(15 of ) Personal financial advisors earn on average about $108,310 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(16 of ) In Sonoma County, electrical engineers earn about $109,870 per year. (Shutterstock photo)
(17 of ) Civil engineers take home around $110,670 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(18 of ) Registered nurses earn on average about $111,530 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(19 of ) Software developers who build applications take home approximately $113,940 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(20 of ) Nurse practitioners earn on average about $114,610 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(21 of ) Biomedical engineers earn about $115,100 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(22 of ) Training and development managers make around $116,970 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(23 of ) Operations managers earn about $117,720 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(24 of ) Sales managers take home about $119,300 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(25 of ) First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers earn on average about $121,240 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(26 of ) Physician assistants take home about $121,920 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(27 of ) Electronics engineers make an average annual salary of $123,890 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(28 of ) Medical and health services managers make about $124,050 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(29 of ) Transportation, storage, and distribution managers earn approximately $124,530 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(30 of ) Computer network architects earn about $124,640 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(31 of ) Dentists make about $125,890 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(32 of ) Farmers, ranchers, and vineyard managers earn about $128,570 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(33 of ) Systems software developers rake in about $128,750 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(34 of ) A general management category that could include winemakers lists an annual salary of $130,370 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(35 of ) Veterinarians make about $132,630 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(36 of ) In Sonoma County, human resources managers make around $134,530 per year. (Shutterstock photo)
(37 of ) Purchasing managers earn on average about $136,080 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(38 of ) Financial managers take home about $136,420 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(39 of ) First-line supervisors of police and detectives earn on average about $139,030 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(40 of ) Optometrists make about $140,460 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(41 of ) Lawyers earn about $146,020 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(42 of ) Marketing Managers make an average annual salary of around $148,270 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(43 of ) Pharmacists make about $149,270 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(44 of ) Natural sciences managers take home an average annual salary of $155,040 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(45 of ) Architectural and engineering managers make about $155,420 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(46 of ) Computer and information systems managers take home an average annual salary of approximately $159,100 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(47 of ) In Sonoma County, physicians and surgeons earn on average about $176,630 per year. (Shutterstock photo)
(48 of ) Chief executives rake in approximately $234,020 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(49 of ) Family and general practitioners make about $234,380 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(50 of ) Pediatricians earn an average annual salary of around $250,970 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)
(51 of ) Internists, physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of the internal organs systems, make about $284,350 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock photo)