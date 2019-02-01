No drama in second Petaluma public art project

David Best wants his public art piece to encourage both reflection and celebration.

At two Petaluma Public Art Committee gatherings at the site of his forthcoming installation on the Lynch Creek Trail, the Petaluma artist last week presented several concepts that would pay tribute to people that have made an impact on the local community.

Best mentioned notable residents like Mary Isaak, the co-founder of COTS, and beloved business owners like Allen Stack and Rick Van Bebber. He pointed to two portable alters farther down the trail that honored two locals that overdosed on opioids.

Best, a world renowned sculptor known for his intricate wooden temples showcased at Burning Man, emphasized his desire to connect the public to the site, rather than the installation itself.

“My intention as an artist is to respect those people in our community that mean so much to us,” Best said on Friday.

The PPAC hosted public meetings at the site, which is just south of the Lynch Creek crossing with Lakeville Street, to gather input from a constituency that has heavily criticized its outreach efforts since the fallout of the committee’s project for Water Street.

“Fine Balance,” a series of five Victorian bathtubs walking the promenades on stilts, has been an overwhelmingly contentious undertaking since artist Brian Goggin’s concept became public last April.

Best, on the other hand, cognizant of committee’s current perception, sought to cultivate a more community-involved, drama-free process. He said he would not be profiting from the $75,000 commission, and instead plans to use the budget to solely cover expenses.

He presented three separate concepts – two archways and a sculpture that resembled a satellite antennae, adorned in prayer flags from various faiths. Although, Best admitted it was unlikely that he would pursue the latter proposal, citing the challenge of combining religion and politics.

The archways, however, included many of the aesthetics found in his previous work, with ornate and elaborate designs that flowed throughout the piece. They would be wide enough to allow unhindered ADA access to the trail as well as for emergency vehicles that may need to enter the area.

Most of the sculpture would consist of half-inch and one-inch cuts of steel, Best said. He envisioned a structure approximately 30 to 40 feet high that provided shade underneath, and had benches for resting or possibly a table to sit and have a cup of coffee.

“I would like to accomplish making a piece that you could come sit down and reflect on your mother, who you lost, or your granddaughter, who just got a scholarship,” Best said. “One way or the other, it should be a place where someone could come and enjoy it.”

The backdrop to the proposed site is Petaluma’s iconic Dairymen’s Feed, and across the river is Hunt & Behrens, whose representatives attended Friday’s meeting and expressed support for the project.

On the other side of Lakeville Street is Clover’s fleet maintenance yard. SMART trains traveling through Petaluma will also have a direct view of the installation.

Best said he hoped to raise money to do some landscaping near the site to beautify the area and make it an enticing pedestrian and bike entrance to the downtown corridor. He’s optimistic that enough foot traffic would encourage police to monitor the area to keep an eye on any homelessness and littering.