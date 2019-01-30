Between Assembly Bill 19, the California College Promise, and the SRJC Doyle Scholarship, many students are eligible to be reimbursed for their entire first year of tuition.
Students can use this reimbursement to pursue an associate’s degree, participate in a certificate program or obtain the units necessary to transfer to a four-year institution, tuition-free.
Director of Student Financial Services Jana Cox said that the biggest hurdle to providing students these funds is getting them to apply.
“Currently only 33 percent of our full-time students apply for financial aid,” she said. “But 86 percentof those who apply qualify. The financial aid team at SRJC wants to help more students receive the funds they’re entitled to.”
In order to support this effort, SRJC will host a Financial Aid Awareness Week Feb. 4 through 7. Advisors will be available at multiple events to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and/or California Dream Act Application (CADAA).
The week will conclude with a Financial Aid Fun Fair on Feb. 7, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center Quad on the Santa Rosa campus. The rain location will be the Girvin Family Student Activities Center. There will be free food, activities and financial aid staff to assist students.
SRJC President Frank Chong said he hopes the efforts help inform more students that they are eligible for financial aid.
“SRJC is committed to finding students the resources to attend our college,” he said. “Finances should no longer be a barrier to obtaining an education.”
More information on free college is available at srjcforfree.santarosa.edu/