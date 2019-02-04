How to eat your way through Petaluma this winter

Foodie events

Thistle Meats and Petaluma’s the Redd Connection wine retailer present “The Kings of Rhone” collector series dinner on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at Thistle Meats in downtown Petaluma. This is an extremely rare opportunity to drink the best that the Rhone has to offer, which is why the experience is priced at $550 a person and is limited to 12 guests. Flights will include whites, Chateauneuf du Pape, Cote Rotie and Cornas, with seven of the 10 wines rated a perfect score of 100 (along with two 99s and a 98). Visit thistlemeats.com for more info.

Stockhome’s special Butcher Winemaker Dinner is Tuesday, March 5, starting at 6:30 p.m. If the tickets aren’t available today, they will be soon at stockhomerestaurant.com and I will report back with the menu as soon as I have it.

Don’t forget that the 13th California Artisan Cheese Festival is coming up March 23 and 24, and along with local cheese farm tours, it offers an excellent selection of seminars. Tickets tend to sell out early as cheese lovers flock from all over the country for this event. Seminars will cover “Red or White? Best Wines for the Cheeses You Love,” “California Cheese: Old School to New School,” “Cheese, Beer and Cider” and “Cheese and Cocktails: The Basics of Bitters, Booze and Cheese.” There are also several special events including Saturday night’s “Cheese, Bites and Booze,” and Sunday’s “Bubbles and Brunch” and “Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace.” Although the event has moved from Petaluma to Santa Rosa, most of the tours and many of the participants are Petaluma cheesemakers. Visit artisancheesefestival.com for more info and to reserve your seats.

Industry insiders

Whisper Sisters Cocktails and Provisions is the new name for the Drawing Board, slated to re-open in the upcoming month. As mentioned previously, the food will be similar, but more focused on small and shared plates in order to complement the new lounge vibe. But the excellent bar service will continue as before, as Whisper Sisters is a new collaboration that includes the Drawing Board’s former bar manager, Danielle Peters. I am not normally much of a cocktail drinker, but never miss a chance to try something new and creative from Danielle’s bar. Often thought up on the spot, based on what flavors I am currently craving, Danielle puts an incredible amount of thought into her creations. To learn more about Whisper Sisters, see a video explaining their vision, and contribute to the restaurant’s relaunch into the community (in exchange for fun and delicious perks, of course), do a search of Whisper Sisters Cocktails and Provisions at indiegogo.com.

The Lazy Hog is a relatively new food truck that popped up at the outlet mall last August, causing quite a positive stir. They serve a refreshingly limited menu including a burger; two dogs (one is wrapped in bacon); a couple of sandwiches, including a Cubano that customer says can’t be beat; fish tacos; and two kinds of fries. Their hours are normally 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, but check their social media if you are going to make a special trip just to try them.

Palm’s Grill has been lights out for a few days now, but I am assured that it is simply due to a remodel and that they will re-open shortly. Once they do, don’t forget that along with a great happy hour menu, kids eat free on Tuesday nights.