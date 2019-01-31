Safeway pushes Petaluma gas station over objections

A gas station project that first sparked a battle between concerned residents and a corporation and later gave way to dueling environmental consultants has now transformed into a slugfest between lawyers. But it was one of the attorneys on the city council dais at Petaluma City Hall on Monday that made the most unexpected legal maneuver of the night.

Councilman Mike Healy uncovered a loophole in the city’s parliamentary procedure that helped the council avoid overturning its Dec. 3 decision to require an environmental impact report for the controversial Safeway gas station on South McDowell Boulevard. A reversal seemed imminent after city staff made another late change to their recommendation this week.

Instead, with a 4-1 vote to temporarily uphold the appeal of the planning commission’s approval of the project last June, filed by local opposition group No Gas Here, the council was able to cure and correct alleged violations of California open meetings laws while creating some breathing room to take a look at a new legal precedent that could potentially constrict their authority. Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer cast the lone dissenting vote.

On Feb. 4, Healy will make a “motion for reconsideration” that — if it passes — will allow the council to revisit the issue at the following meeting on Feb. 25, marking the third council action on the project since December.

“I’m struck that we have a brand new staff recommendation as of today that’s a 180-degree turn from what we’ve been hearing,” Healy said, referring to a last-minute change to deny the appeal. “My comfort level is not where I’d like it to be.”

The city council was forced to revisit the issue despite voting unanimously in favor of requiring an EIR at the previous hearing in December.

A Jan. 2 letter from Safeway attorney Matthew Francois leveled a series of Brown Act violations, alleging that city officials failed to comply with several aspects of a 1953 statute designed to ensure that city business is done openly.

At the December hearing, Safeway representatives were notified about a late change in the city staff’s recommendation that endorsed the requirement of an EIR and upholding the appeal. The supermarket chain also said multiple documents had not been made available to the public.

City Attorney Eric Danly said Safeway’s Brown Act allegations were unmerited, but opted to take the cautious route and allow the city a chance to correct any violations by essentially rehearing the project.

However, due to a scathing 259-page letter submitted by Safeway three days before Monday’s meeting, the latest so-called “document dump” since the council was forced to hear the appeal, council members Gabe Kearney and Kathy Miller were suddenly forced to recuse themselves under the direction of Danly.

In the letter, among several other claims, Francois accused six of the seven council members as well as city staff of being biased against the project, citing dozens of emails and published materials obtained through a Public Records Act request. Several council members had expressed opinions or concerns against the project during exchanges with citizens over the last six years.

Dave King was the only council member to avoid the appearance of a conflict.

So out of “an abundance of caution,” Kearney, one of two council members that lives on the east side, reluctantly exited the chambers.