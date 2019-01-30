s
s
Supervisors back study of tax for fire services but balk at major overhaul

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 30, 2019, 8:33AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed a team of fire chiefs to push ahead with a plan for a possible countywide sales tax measure this fall to pay for more firefighters, equipment and stations.

The board also authorized spending $1.6 million a year to help fund the county’s newest fire agency, to be formed from the consolidation of four existing departments that cover Santa Rosa’s outskirts and Windsor.

The two moves were part of a large package of proposals meant to help modernize the county’s antiquated firefighting network, partly by reducing the number of agencies and the bureaucracy needed to oversee them.

But that years-long, complicated effort bogged down again Tuesday in a contentious discussion among supervisors, ending in a split vote that postponed until March some of the most difficult issues, including the fate of the county’s 11 volunteer fire companies.

Supervisors James Gore and Susan Gorin said they had unanswered questions about the plan for those companies and Supervisor Shirlee Zane wanted labor leaders to be more involved in the discussion.

That put them at loggerheads with board Chairman David Rabbitt, who found himself voting against proposals he liked because they weren’t being handled as a single package.

“I think we have in our grasp an opportunity to have a generational change in how we deliver fire services,” Rabbitt said.

Rabbitt had voiced support for a recommendation put forward by Jim Colangelo, interim head of the county’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, who had asked supervisors to support all seven proposals despite their lingering questions. The details could be worked out for to to their approval later, he suggested.

“This is the time to move through on a bigger solution,” Colangelo said. “If you reject that today you send a very dangerous message to the public...”

That didn’t sit well with Gore. “Thank you for putting us into a corner,” he said. “I don’t appreciate you publicly calling us out.”

“I refute the idea that the wheels on the bus explode and everyone has failed fire services,” Gore said.

Rabbitt urged wholesale approval but his board colleagues would not join him. “This is too important to fail,” he said.

The exchanges played out before nearly 100 firefighters and chiefs who filled the meeting chambers. Afterwards, dismayed chiefs said they would work the to retooling the slate of proposals for March.

“It’s disappointing,” said Mark Heine, chief of the Windsor and Rincon Valley fire districts. “We’ll go right back to work and hammer out the details.”

For years, Sonoma County fire officials have called for reforms that would more effectively organize firefighting services and improve resources and training for firefighters. In some regions, the growth of rural communities has outstripped the ability of largely volunteer crews to provide around-the-clock protection. In other areas covered by paid firefighters, tight budgets mean that some fire engines have less than the standard level of staffing.

In the proposed overhaul presented Tuesday, the most advanced effort is the planned consolidation by fire agencies serving Windsor, Rincon Valley, Bennett Valley and the Mountain area west of Calistoga. They are set to form into one large department by May. Supervisors praised the plan as a model for others to follow, and authorized a related shift in property tax funding, plus an ongoing $1.6 million and a one‑time payment of $500,000.

The money comes from hotel -bed taxes, state public safety funds and the budget of the county’s fire department. It will add firefighters in Bennett Valley, Windsor and in the Mountain area, cover Rincon Valley station improvements and address future firefighting needs at the expanding Sonoma County Airport. The money makes good on an earlier pledge by supervisors to support consolidating agencies with cash.

But the biggest source of potential money would come through the other work endorsed by the board Tuesday: study of a possible ½-cent sales tax measure that could raise about $42 million annually for firefighting upgrades throughout Sonoma County. It would need endorsement from the county this summer and all nine cities to make it onto the ballot November and support from at least two-thirds of the voters to pass— a major political undertaking with few successful precedents. Only two other voter-approved countywide ½-cent sales taxes exist, supporting the county’s open space district and the SMART commuter rail system.

“Special taxes are a great place for dreams to die,” said Gore, noting the daunting prospects for any such measure.

Altogether, 39 firefighting agencies exist in Sonoma County. In the long term, mMany local fire officials want that number ultimately reduced to one giant agency, and supervisors on Tuesday endorsed the study of that potential model by a select group of fire chiefs. The nearer-term model is a handful of regional fire districts covering large swaths of the county.

But the board majority balked Tuesday at the largest single step proposed to advance that model, placing management of the 11 volunteer companies with the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District in west county, with about $4.6 million in related funding and property tax dollars to support the shift. It would dismantle the county’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, which currently oversees the volunteer companies but has been seen as inefficient and too costly.

“This is the only proposal I’ve seen that accomplishes that task, eliminates the county department, gets a home for the (volunteer fire companies) and works toward the (improved fire) service level,” Colangelo said.

But Gore said he was concerned that some plan details hadn’t been available until last week and he had been fielding questions from fire officials in his north county district that he couldn’t answer. Pushing the issue back until March wouldn’t hurt the outcome, he said.

Gorin also wanted more details on how the money was to be spent and the 11 companies managed. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins was absent from the meeting as she is out on maternity leave.

