A woman reported she was raped this weekend at Sonoma State University, campus officials said.

The university issued a bulletin Monday night, saying it’s investigating the incident that reportedly occurred in an on-campus dorm room Saturday evening.

“The female victim and suspect were acquaintances,” the bulletin said. “A beverage she was served at some point during the evening may have included a controlled substance.”

University officials declined to answer questions about the report Tuesday.

The bulletin also did not provide any further details about the reported incident, noting “some information is being withheld for investigative purposes.”

It was not clear whether the victim or suspect were students, whether the victim required medical attention, or which dormitory the assault reportedly occurred in.

Paul Gullixson, a campus spokesman, declined via email to answer questions about the incident Tuesday. “We have no additional information or comment at this time,” Gullixson wrote.

Campus police did not respond to phone messages or emails Tuesday.

The bulletin was issued as a “timely warning,” something a federal law known as the Clery Act requires universities to do when certain types of crimes that pose a threat to students are reported to campus authorities.

According to the campus newspaper, the Sonoma State Star, this was the first time since 2016 that a warning was issued for a sexual assault, although at least 10 rapes were reported in 2017, the last year for which statistics are available.