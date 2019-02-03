s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma police focus on Lynch Creek camps

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | February 3, 2019, 12:01AM
| Updated 10 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Mounting complaints about a large homeless encampment on the Lynch Creek Trail have prompted a cleanup operation along the brook that city officials expect will take weeks to complete.

On Friday, members of the Petaluma Police and the Public Works departments surveyed large segments of the trail on all-terrain vehicles, from the eastern confluence of the Petaluma River to Prince Park, Police Chief Ken Savano said in a press release last week.

Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons searched the area on a golf cart Friday afternoon to identify the encampment sites and where resources needed to be deployed.

“I’m just out here trying to get an idea of how big the problem is,” he said.

The reports about the most troublesome encampment, which is flanked by Turtle Creek and Sleepy Hollow lanes, range from alleged drug use and theft to illegal garbage dumping in the creek, Lyons said. It’s tucked behind dense tree cover in residential neighborhoods east of Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

After the department posts notices at the encampments, those taking refuge are given 72 hours to leave before police begin enforcement. Petaluma Police takes a service-oriented approach to abating transient sites, and usually return with representatives from organizations like COTS on follow-up visits.

“Our model has always been to try and provide financial, shelter, mental health, and substance abuse services first and enforcement second,” Savano said in the press release. “To address the underlying issues is much more effective for long-term problem solving than simple and multiple arrests.”

Public Works Department crews and the city’s local refuse hauler Recology are expected to handle the transportation and disposal of mountainous piles of trash that often collects at homeless encampments.

Public Works Director Dan St. John said he was concerned about the hazardous forms of waste accumulating, like used needles and sharps.

“Nothing is easy, and the collection of the debris and waste that accumulates can be dangerous,” he said.

The Lynch Creek Trail, a key piece of the city’s infrastructure as the crosstown pedestrian and bike trail, has become notorious for its growing homeless population in recent years, requiring similar cleanup efforts in the past, St. John said.

City officials estimate Petaluma’s unsheltered population is approximately 300, but police contend that number is even higher since the agency’s ongoing staffing shortage forced it to shut down the Homeless Outreach Services Team.

During an interview in November, Zilverio “Zeus” Rivera, one of the two officers that was pulled from the unit and placed back on patrol duty, said he and his partner Ryan DeBaeke had abated all 33 encampments throughout Petaluma.

Since HOST was disbanded last June when its $500,000 CalRecycle grant had run out, almost all of the camps have come back to life, Rivera said.

“Unfortunately the homeless issue is one of those challenges that if we’re not gaining ground on it, we’re losing ground on it,” he said in November. “The homeless population continues to grow.”

As the crisis escalates across the region, St. John said the city is exploring alternative sources of funding and the possibility of installing additional fencing at various sites along Lynch Creek to help curb the issue.

“We’re doing things that maybe the public haven’t seen before because we’re trying to match what we’re seeing with an appropriate level of response,” he said.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma police focus on Lynch Creek camps
The Buzz: The Big Easy needs bucks
Petaluma workers commuting longer
No drama in second Petaluma public art project
New figures show demographic change greatest in Sonoma County’s youngest, biggest cities

(Press Democrat reporter Andrew Beale contributed to this report. Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma police focus on Lynch Creek camps
The Buzz: The Big Easy needs bucks
Petaluma workers commuting longer
No drama in second Petaluma public art project
New figures show demographic change greatest in Sonoma County’s youngest, biggest cities
Public art sparks a discussion
Point Reyes beach to be opened for up-close elephant seal viewing
Petaluma Profile: John Leary, Exalted Ruler of Petaluma’s Elks Lodge