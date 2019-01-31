Sonoma County will get drenched by a series of storms expected to dump as much as 6 inches of rain in the region through the weekend.

The first system will bring light showers Thursday morning, before yielding to drier conditions until Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said.

A “good, healthy soaking rain” is set to start Friday afternoon and last through Saturday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected in the coastal hills and 1 to 2 inches inland, Walbrun said.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected along the coast, and winds as strong as 45 mph inland, he said.

“The brunt will be Friday night and Saturday morning. .... The wind will also be strong, it’s a powerful front. Pretty much expect power outages and trees down when it comes through,” the meteorologist said.

A chance of showers remains through Monday.

Santa Rosa’s Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said residents should clear storm drains and gutters, prepare for power outages and monitor alerts and social media.

Crews will keep an eye on possible mudslides in areas of the city burned in the Tubbs fire, though no major weather-related problems like that have been reported this winter, he said.

“We are hopeful that things remain calm, but we obviously prepare for the worst,” Lowenthal said.

The last measurable rainfall, recorded Jan. 20 at the Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport, brought the county’s rain season’s total to 17.60 inches.

That’s about 86 percent of the normal 20.44 inches of rainfall during this time of the year, Walbrun said.

Early forecasting indicates the Russian River in Guerneville may crest overnight Saturday into Sunday morning just shy of 19 feet, well below the flood stage of 32 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.