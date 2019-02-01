s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

New figures show demographic change greatest in Sonoma County’s youngest, biggest cities

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | February 1, 2019, 8:39AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Ethnic diversity in Sonoma County continues to lag the more urban parts of the Bay Area, but new regional demographic figures show the makeup of the county’s youngest generations could eventually close that gap.

All of Sonoma County’s nine cities have populations with white majorities, ranging from a high of 83 percent in Sebastopol, with fewer than 8,000 residents, to a low of 55 percent in Santa Rosa, the largest city with 35 percent of the county’s more than 500,000 residents.

Similarly, the gap between whites and Latinos, the next largest ethnic group, is the largest in Sebastopol, which has a 10 percent Latino population, the smallest share of all the cities, followed by the city of Sonoma where white residents make up 81 percent of the population and Latinos account for 14 percent.

Santa Rosa has among the highest share of Latino residents in the county, at 32 percent, and diversity in the school-age population is far greater, with more than 62 percent of elementary-age students coming from Latino families — part of a historic shift that remade California by the turn of the century into a majority-minority state, with Latinos making up the largest ethnic group.

The demographic change in Sonoma County is making slower inroads in the general population, with the biggest shifts in diversity in places like Santa Rosa, with a younger population than in Sebastopol, where the largest group of residents skew older.

“Younger populations are generally more racially diverse,” said Christina Baker, associate professor and chair of Sonoma State University’s Department of American Multicultural Studies. “With Santa Rosa having a younger population than Sebastopol, on average, the racial demographics may correspond with these age demographics.”

Sonoma County’s demographics are essentially a tale of two ethnic groups, as the Asian and black populations combined come to no more than 7 percent in any city, according to new demographic statistics culled by the Association of Bay Area Governments from U.S. Census data.

The county’s unincorporated area has more than 140,000 residents, 70 percent white and 22 percent Latino.

In four cities, Latinos account for about one-third of the population: Healdsburg at 34 percent, Santa Rosa and Windsor at 32 percent and Cloverdale at 31 percent.

Herman Hernandez, founder and chairman of Los Cien, a Sonoma County Latino leadership group, said the figures reflect change foreseen decades ago showing the increasing diversification of California and the North Bay.

“I love looking at these numbers,” he said, predicting the 2020 Census will report a still-larger share of Latinos in Sonoma County, assuming it is not skewed by questions about citizenship that he said might discourage Latino participation.

The trend is obvious, Hernandez said, considering the Latino numbers in the county’s public schools.

In countywide public school enrollment last year, Hispanic students outnumbered whites, 46 percent to 43 percent, exactly reversing the figures in 2014, according to the state Department of Education. The student ethnic majority shifted in 2016, when Latino students accounted for nearly 45 percent, less than 1 percent more than whites.

Asian students (3 percent) and blacks (2 percent) tracked closely to the overall county population last year.

But Hernandez said he was dismayed by the fact that Latino presence on public, private and nonprofit governing boards does not match their share of the population.

Most Popular Stories
No drama in second Petaluma public art project
Historic photos show what life was like in Sonoma County in 1939
Former Jewish spy in WWII to speak in Petaluma
Safeway pushes Petaluma gas station over objections
New figures show demographic change greatest in Sonoma County’s youngest, biggest cities

The question to ask, he said, is why doesn’t Latino participation in community leadership positions “mirror the demographics.”

Baker, who is African American, said she was struck by the number of cities with zero percent blacks: Healdsburg, Windsor and Sonoma. The other six cities have black populations from 1 percent to 3 percent.

Neighboring but more expensive Marin County has four cities with zero percent black populations — Belvedere, Fairfax, Mill Valley and Tiburon — and is “strikingly different than most other communities in the Bay Area,” she said.

Only six other Bay Area cities, including Calistoga, have zero percent black populations.

Among the nine Bay Area counties, Marin has two of the least diverse communities, with Ross and San Anselmo both 90 percent white and with no other ethnic group at more than 4 percent of the population.

For analysts who assess diversity by the closeness of rates for all four ethnic groups, Vallejo in Solano County is at the top, with 24 percent whites, 23 percent Asians, 20 percent blacks and 25 percent Latinos.

East Palo Alto in San Mateo County has the largest proportion of Latinos (63 percent), while Oakland has the largest share of blacks (24 percent) and Milpitas in Santa Clara County is 67 percent Asian.

Most Popular Stories
No drama in second Petaluma public art project
New figures show demographic change greatest in Sonoma County’s youngest, biggest cities
Historic photos show what life was like in Sonoma County in 1939
Point Reyes beach to be opened for up-close elephant seal viewing
It’s time for Russian River to tap coveted Pliny the Younger beer
Former Jewish spy in WWII to speak in Petaluma
SMART in line for $12.6 million grant to extend bike path
Safeway pushes Petaluma gas station over objections