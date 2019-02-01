It’s time for Russian River to tap coveted Pliny the Younger beer

Managing one of the biggest — and most anticipated — annual craft beer events in the United States, Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo take nothing for granted.

Many years large crowds have waited in line for hours at their Russian River Brewing Co. on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa to sample Pliny the Younger, a triple India pale ale widely regarded as one of the best beers in the world. Now in its 15th year, the special beer release starts Friday and in past years has attracted about 15,000 people over two weeks.

“Every year, we say maybe this will be the year that nobody comes,” Natalie Cilurzo said.

Fat chance. Already there was one man, Lindsey Waddell, an information security consultant, sitting on a foldable chair outside the Fourth Street brewpub since 11:10 Thursday morning, almost 24 hours before Russian River starts tapping Pliny the Younger Friday morning. Waddell said Thursday night it’s his third straight year at the front of the line.

“There is nothing comparable I can think of anywhere else in the country,” said Tom McCormick, executive director of the California Craft Brewers Association of about the yearly Pliny phenomenon.

This year will bring a greater challenge since Russian River will host the Pliny extravaganza at two brewpubs: its beloved downtown Santa Rosa pub and its new larger $50 million Windsor brewery and restaurant, which holds about 200 customers inside and includes an outdoor beer garden that may be used, weather permitting.

The new brewery, which opened in October, enabled the Cilurzos and their team to boost production this year of Pliny to about 350 barrels, more than double last year’s 160 barrels. Still, expect to stand in line to get a glass of the coveted hoppy beer named after a magistrate in Ancient Rome, and the adopted son of Pliny the Elder, a year-round Double IPA that’s one of Russian River’s flagship beers.

The big question this year is whether the lines will be shorter with two locations.? The Cilurzos think more out-of-town visitors likely will go to Windsor, especially after hearing anecdotally that some have held off visiting the new brewpub so they could make their first visit when Pliny the Younger is on tap. If that does happen, locals may find shorter lines at the downtown Santa Rosa brewpub.

The Pliny beer recipe changes very little from year to year. It has flavors that are floral with notes of grapefruit, apricot and peach. This year’s batch includes eight different hops, including the popular citra, making this brew a tad more citrus forward.

“We got the recipe pretty well dialed in,” Vinnie Cilurzo said. “We don’t want to make too many drastic changes.”

Pliny the Younger notably changed nine years ago from a limited release mostly enjoyed by locals and in-the-know beer geeks to the nationally acclaimed event it is today. Satisfied customers spreading the word on social media about their Pliny experiences has helped build the popularity. That attracted swarms of young Bay Area workers — especially in the tech sector — with a disposable income and time to spend waiting in line. And many more people from near and far have come to Russian River in February to drink a glass or two of the special beer that makes such a brief showing.