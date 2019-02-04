Weekend rainfall was lighter than expected, but wet weather should continue another day, bringing about an inch more of rain, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
Dropping temperatures will raise the potential for snow at low elevations early Tuesday, before skies clear later in the day, meteorologist Drew Peterson said.
The coldest temperatures of the season so far are in the forecast, with light snow possible in the North Bay hills as low as 1,500 feet or even lower, Peterson said. He said any snow would be unlikely to persist long.
In the meantime, thunderstorms are possible Monday, with showers continuing into Tuesday morning, becoming snow in the mountains. Another round of rain is expected later in the week.
Santa Rosa received just 0.2 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m. Sunday, and 1.4 inches in the previous 48 hours, Peterson said.
The total for the six days since rain returned to the area on Wednesday was 1.7 inches, compared with 2.83 inches in Cazadero and 6.88 inches in Venado, in the hills west of Healdsburg, he said.