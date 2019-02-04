(1 of ) This is a first tattoo for 52-year-old Michelle Morey, a fire survivor from Coffey Park. "It is a life-marker of the growth that I have experienced as a fire survivor" she wrote. "The design is based on the Fibonacci spirals that appear at the bottom of a pine cone. There are some pine cones that can’t release their seeds without having gone through a fire. Essentially the tree can’t grow without fire. There are elements of my growth that could not have occurred without the fire. This pays homage to them. And I’m originally from Maine, the pine tree state." This tattoo was done by Idexa Stern, who is the owner of Black & Blue Tattoo in San Francisco. (Michelle Morey)
(2 of ) Artist Shotsie Gorman, who owns Tarot Art & Tattoo Gallery in Sonoma, wrote to share his work. "I am including these images of Rubin Morrison as he is a Spanish speaker and his English is not so smooth," he wrote. "His heroic back piece of the Virgin of Guadeloupe. His savior in the harrowing experience of making it to the US." The second on the right, Gorman said. depicts Che Guverra, a "revolutionary revered by the people of Mexico." (Shotsie Gorman)
(3 of ) "My mom passed away in 2011. I knew almost immediately that someday I would get a daisy flower tattoo and her signature in her memory," wrote Nicole, from Sonoma. She said her friend had worked with Gorman, the artist who owns Tarot Art & Tattoo Gallery. She fell in love with his work, and she said he made the process easy for her first tattoo. "It was my Mom’s favorite flower, her favorite color and her signature," Nicole wrote. "He thoroughly explained all the steps, and the entire process was so easy."
(4 of ) Another Shotsi Gorman fan! Kirk Buttermore wrote to share this tattoo he got in 2011 here. He said his marriage ended and he finally wanted to get a tattoo — perhaps the digits of pi spiraling, as he was studying engineering. Gorman was the only one who could do it — but for a steep price and long hours. So Buttermore got this dragon instead, on a whim, as it matched the shirt he was wearing. "He took some time to assure himself that I wasn't just being facetious and urged me to consider whether a bicep tattoo would affect my employment," Buttermore said. "Then we talked about the mythology behind Chinese dragons while he sketched a design for me...Sounded a lot like me."
(5 of ) Diana Butler of Santa Rosa worked with Jen at Valkyrie Tattoo in Penngrove for this tattoo, a representation of her grandfathers. " I really wanted to include both of my grandfathers in walking me down the aisle on my wedding day. Unfortunately, I lost one to cancer before that could happen," she wrote. "The plumeria for one, from Nicaragua. The Rufous hornero bird for the other, from Argentina." (Diana Butler)
(6 of ) Miguel Pacheco of Rohnert Park got this tattoo to represent himself and his children. "The skull representing me even after I'm gone — my kids will still grow on in life just as a rose would," he wrote. This was done by Tavo Garcia at Fifth Sun Tattoo in Rohnert Park. (Miguel Pacheco)
(7 of ) Ina got this tattoo done after the 2017 fires at Faith Tattoo in Santa Rosa, by Nate artist Nate Glomb. "They donated a ton of money to fire victims that day," Ina wrote. "It represents how proud I am to be from Santa Rosa and California itself." (Ina Brasher)
(8 of ) George Buce, from Santa Rosa, was inspired by a trip to the White Horse in Oxfordshire. "After a trip to England to visit the the 3,000 year old hillside carving the White Horse, Alex at Buddha's Palm Tattoo in Sebastopol reproduced the design in ultraviolet ink on my arm. Under normal light it's invisible, but when you shine a UV lamp on the tattoo, it lights up," Buce wrote. (George Buce)
(9 of ) Decades after her death before my birth, my cousin found a drawing our biological grandmother had made. This is that drawing. (mine's on my ankle, hers on her ribcage)," wrote Karina Zappa. " It was like getting to know her, by simultaneously losing the grandmother we had known. This is the illustration we both were most drawn to. We got them tattooed on a shared vacation to Tuscon, by Victor Macias (ollingraffix on IG)."
(10 of ) " I’d like to share a few of my current 37 tattoos, with the last of these photos being my most recent from just last week. Ever since I was just a child, the idea of flight, jets, and travel has always intrigued me," wrote Brian Webb. "I told myself when I was 10 that “I will work here one day” as I was leaving SFO on the bus back up to Santa Rosa after a flight home. I did make that a reality, even if it was short-lived working for Continental Airlines for 10 months prior to 9/11, and ultimately getting laid off afterwards." He said he got all of these done at either Anchor Rose Tattoo or Avenue Tattoo in Santa Rosa, "which are owned by Mo, and have been drawn by him, Mark, Eric, or other guests working over the course of the last three years." (Brian Webb)
(11 of ) "I’ve slowly begin recreating the 'airline safety car;” on my body, as I view my body as my journal, and each tattoo is a journal entry (rather than simply journaling in a book, and closing the book and putting it away so no one else sees what is in it - I wear them openly on my body, for all to see and ask)," Brian Webb wrote.
(12 of ) "I've been a cyclist for many years, but the elusive goal as always been to ride a "Century" - a hundred miles in one day. I told myself that when I did it I would reward myself with the tattoo of a greasy bicycle chain on my calf," wrote Blair Hardman, a "proud Cotatian." He got the tattoo at Cotati Tattoo, right across from his studio. "Last fall I rode the Tour de Fuzz Century and not only completed it but won the King of the Mountain jersey for the best time in my age group. (70+)." (Blair Hardman)
(13 of ) "This is my fifth tattoo. I’ve waited a few years to get it. It has so much meaning and it’s hard to talk about without getting emotional. It’s a memorial piece dedicated to my nephews who have passed on," wrote Laura Mendoza of Santa Rosa. This piece was done by Ipolani Bovee of the KO Studio Art & Tattoo in Cloverdale, who "puts her heart into the work." "Ipolani did such a great job at capturing the love I have for these two boys.They were just little ones. Even today, it’s hard to believe that they’re no longer on this earth. I chose precious moments angels because I felt like a portrait would not do them justice and that it’s not how I wanted to remember them." (Laura Mendoza)
(14 of ) "I swore I'd never get a tattoo. This image of a gnarled Oak and brids flying wouldn't leave me alone," wrote Shawn Langwell, of Petaluma. "It represents my broken past and of addiction and the birds represent recover; freedom." This was done by Greg Rojas at Aces Over Eights. "I took a few pics and a verse that is really a personal mission statement to Greg, and he created this awesome sketch. It came out perfect and serves as a constant reminder that Love is all that really matters." (Shawn Langwell)
(15 of ) "Alex at Buddha’s Palm in Sebastopol helped me cover up a tattoo that matched my ex-husband AND I used his tax return to pay for it," wrote Annette Nelson. "BOOM!"
(16 of ) "Waited til I was in my 50's to get a tattoo. Never say never. Nevertheless she persisted is not a political statement; it's been my personal mission statement ... I didn't realize it until McConnell said it to Warren. That statement is what caused me to want it tattooed on my body ... forever..." wrote Jan Myers of Santa Rosa. "I love compasses; I love to travel. The flowers are from my favorite David Lance Goines print (he's the Bay Area artist that has done prints for Ravenswood Winery, Chez Panisse, North Face)...The longitude/latitude is for Halfdome, my favorite place on the planet...the 3 birds represent me going one way (on top), and other birds going another direction because I don't follow norms." The artist is
Jeanine at Lady Luck Tattoo in Portland. " I wanted my first tattoo to be done in Oregon because I left a piece of my heart there." (Jan Myers)
(17 of ) Web producer Becky, here. I got this Tolkien tattoo by Alex Graham at Faith Tattoo in downtown Santa Rosa. Tolkien might be my favorite person ever. The flowers on my arm were done by Kristina at Golden Owl Tattoo in Napa — and they're all some of my favorite herbs to work with and look at, ones that bring me the most comfort.