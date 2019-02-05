Students at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma were released from school early Monday due to a broken water pipe on campus, school officials said.
The ruptured water pipe was discovered about three feet underground after water began bubbling through cracks in the asphalt on campus Monday morning, according to Gary Callahan, superintendent of Petaluma City Schools.
“We’re not really sure what happened,” Callahan said.
The water was temporarily shut off at the school on Monday as the area around the pipe was excavated. Students were released from school around noon Monday.
Classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Callahan said. Casa Grande has about 1,600 students enrolled in grades nine through 12.