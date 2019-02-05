(1 of ) Olivia,11 and her brother, Joaquin Solis, 9, play in the snow on Sonoma Mountain.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(2 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(3 of ) Dublyn Deering, 7, hikes up the snow on Sonoma Mountain. Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(4 of ) Katarina Miller of Petaluma throws snowballs to her dog, Oreo. Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(5 of ) SRJC students Michelle Luna, left, and Yesenia Hernandez take pictures. Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(6 of ) Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(7 of ) Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(8 of ) Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(9 of ) Dublyn Deering, 7, sleds on Sonoma Mountain. Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(10 of ) Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(11 of ) Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(12 of ) Cash Deering, 10, sleds on Sonoma Mountain. Snow dusted Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. MATT BROWN/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
(13 of ) Snow blankets Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma as seen from pilot Jeff Domich's plane. (JEFF DOMICH)
(14 of ) Snow blankets Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma as seen from pilot Jeff Domich's plane. (JEFF DOMICH)
(15 of ) Snow blankets Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma as seen from pilot Jeff Domich's plane. (JEFF DOMICH)
(16 of ) Snow blankets Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma as seen from pilot Jeff Domich's plane. (JEFF DOMICH)
(17 of ) Snow blankets Sonoma Mountain outside of Petaluma as seen from pilot Jeff Domich's plane. (JEFF DOMICH)
(18 of ) Snow blankets Sonoma Mountain. SUMNER FOWLER
(19 of ) Joaquin Solis, 9, climbs a snow covered tree on Sonoma Mountain which was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(20 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(21 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(22 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(23 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(24 of ) Jordan Pepper of Penngrove snaps a picture of the snow on Sonoma Mountain.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(25 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(26 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(27 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(28 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(29 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(30 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(31 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(32 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(33 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(34 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(35 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(36 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(37 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(38 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(39 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(40 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(41 of ) Sonoma Mountain was blanketed with a light cover of snow overnight. The last time it snowed in Petaluma was in January 2002.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)