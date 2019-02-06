Gently used childrens books are being collected to donate and help elementary schools in fire -devastated Paradise,
The books will first be offered to school libraries, where librarians will select the books they can use. They will then be passed along to teachers to help rebuild their classroom libraries. Lastly, the books will be offered to students to provide the children with books of their own.
The book drive, a Senior Project by a Casa Grande student, will last through March 2 (National Read Across America Day). The books collected will then be transferred to the schools in Paradise and distributed.
Books can be dropped off at Grant Elementary School, 200 Grant Ave. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.