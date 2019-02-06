From Whacky Hair Day to National Read Aloud Day and on to Family Literacy Night, Cinnabar Elementary School has embraced several new activities in recent weeks. Whacky Hair Day was introduced by staff member Sarah Marcia and celebrated the creativity of both students and staff who arrived on campus with some colorful hairstyles. Following the hairstyle event, eighth-graders and kindergarten students teamed up to hear a story together for National Read Aloud Week. Not wanting to leave out the parents, the school hosted Family Literacy Night where families were invited to come together on campus and read stories as a family. All these events created wonderful memories for the entire Cinnabar school community.

Move Over Mozart mid-year piano recitals were held after school at Harvest Christian School the last week of January. Piano teacher Ji-Young Jin and her assistant, Matthew, a Casa Grande music student, showcased all that their young students have learned since October. The next big recital will be held at the end of the school year on May 18 at Hessel Church for all Move Over Mozart students from all elementary schools across Sonoma County.

Penngrove Elementary and La Tercera Elementary are two of several schools to celebrate Global Play Day on Wednesday. The premise behind this worldwide movement in education is to restore unstructured play to a generation of kids. This will be Penngrove’s fourth year participating in GSPD. La Tercera is also planning its sixth annual Salute to STEM event. It will take place on April 5 from 6-8 p.m. on campus featuring STEM activities, a book fair and food booths. Funds will help underwrite field trip expenses for students in fourth- through sixth-grades this school year.

This school year St. Vincent’s Junior High includes Spanish classes four days a week. The interactive Spanish classes focus on pronunciation, vocabulary development, reading and writing, according to Admissions Coordinator Danielle Rynning. “Students are actively engaged in activities and projects that have them interacting with each other — all in Spanish.” This past week, the SVJH students presented a production of The Three Little Pigs to family members and friends. Using student-made props and costumes, the play was performed in Spanish for the audience. “Senora Shurtz is impressed with the students’ confidence and their progress in learning the language. “Muy bien SVJH,” remarked Rynning.

Maureen Highland is a Petaluma mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be reached at schools@arguscourier.com.