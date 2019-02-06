Petaluma police arrested two Rohnert Park residents suspected of weapons and drug charges, including having a stolen shotgun and a loaded handgun, police reported.
The two had been sleeping Sunday morning in a vehicle parked in the East Washington Place shopping center on Kenilworth Drive when an officer checked on the pair and saw drug paraphernalia inside the car, police said in a news release. The officer ordered them out of the car and found Martin Stra‑Smith, 37, had been to jail recently and was out on bail on a gun charge and Rebecca Rodriguez, 21, was wanted on a felony arrest warrant. A search of the vehicle turned up the stolen shotgun out of Humboldt County, a loaded pistol, metal knuckles, a collapsible baton and what appeared to be methamphetamine, police said.
Officers arrested Rodriguez on the warrant and suspicion of having the baton and metal knuckles. Stra‑Smith was arrested on several charges including suspicion of committing a felony while on bail, having the loaded gun in public, having a gun in violation of court restrictions and having drugs.
They were booked into the Sonoma County Jail and both remained in custody Monday. Her bail was $10,000 and Stra‑Smith’s was $25,000.