Sonoma County’s Democratic congressmen bristle at most of Trump’s address

Sonoma County’s Democratic congressmen praised overtures President Donald Trump made to bipartisanship in his State of the Union address Tuesday, but they saw little else to commend in the 81-minute address, criticizing the president’s remarks on the proposed border wall and his avoidance of climate change and gun violence.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, called the speech “unmemorable.”

“I felt it was a rather empty speech …... No details. No substance,” he said. “It did break from some of Trump’s usual provocations and included a few token suggestions for bipartisan work. That’s a good thing.”

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said he was glad Trump struck a conciliatory tone towards Democrats, who now control a chamber of Congress for the first time in his presidency, but it remains to be seen whether the rhetoric actually marks a shift in governance from the White House.

“He said some things today that struck a chord. What’s he do tomorrow?” Thompson said. “He’s oftentimes stated things, made commitments, and then the next day backed away from them, so we’ve got to see where this goes.”

Both Democrats found plenty to criticize in Trump’s speech.

“There were a few things in it that I think were remarkable, like he wants to restart a nuclear arms race, which is pretty crazy and most inappropriate,” Thompson said, noting the Trump administration has signaled it will pull the U.S. out of a landmark weapons treaty with Russia this year.

Thompson was also disappointed Trump did not mention gun violence, though the president did have as his invited guests Tuesday survivors of gun violence or relatives of victims. Thompson is the author of a bill mandating stricter background checks on gun purchases, which is set for its first hearing Wednesday before a House committee.

Thompson also criticized the president’s insistence that a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is necessary to protect Americans.

“I can tell you what Democrats believe: We need to invest in border security. The idea of building a wall is not the best way to spend that money,” he said. “The drug stuff, folks coming here illegally, none of that is stopped by a wall.”

“Increased personnel and increased technology that will actually help us combat those things,” he added.

Huffman criticized Trump for a long segment of his address focused on the David family of Nevada. Gerald and Sharon David were Reno residents who local authorities say were killed in their home during a burglary by a suspect identified as an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador. Trump’s guests included several family members of the Davids.

“Bringing the victims of terrible crimes as his guests to suggest that instead of a crime problem, that these are somehow an immigrant problem. And that has been a hateful and disingenuous tactic of his going back to the campaign,” Huffman said. “And one can’t help but notice the disconnect as well, because he also had survivors of the Pittsburgh shooting — a crime that was a terrible hate crime by a right-wing extremist inspired by Donald Trump.”

Huffman saw a silver lining to the speech: In his view, it’s likely to be the last one Trump gives. He noted that Trump’s call for bipartisanship called on Democrats to end the investigation into possible collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian government.